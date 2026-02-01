Transport companies from the Balkans have been protesting since January 26. Hundreds of trucks are blocking the border crossings to the EU. The reason for this is the rigorous implementation of an EU entry and exit ban.

Truck drivers from the Balkans are protesting against the strict application of the EU residence rule, which allows a maximum stay of 90 days in 180 days.

New digital border controls are used to precisely record length of stay, leading to an increase in deportations of drivers for exceeding this limit.

Transport companies are complaining about economic losses, while the EU Commission is announcing talks with partner countries and possible solutions. Show more

Hundreds of trucks block border crossings between the EU and various Balkan countries. The indefinite action is directed against the EU's increasingly strict enforcement of residence regulations.

This stipulates that non-EU citizens from European countries may only stay in EU territory for 90 days within a 180-day period. Truck drivers, who drive back and forth between their own and EU countries almost daily, can hardly comply with this rule.

Rule has been in place for some time

The rule has been in place for some time, but was not previously enforced for truck drivers and commuters. The situation has changed since the EU border authorities have been registering non-EU citizens entering the country at the external borders using a computer system and thus recording their exact length of stay.

Freight forwarders' associations from the Balkans are complaining that hundreds of truck drivers from the region have been stopped by the police in Germany and other EU countries in recent months for exceeding the permitted length of stay and deported like irregular migrants.

"90 days in six months is simply not enough," Nedjo Mandic from the Serbian Association of Transport Companies told Serbian TV station N1. "In this period of time, our drivers cannot earn enough money, we cannot cover our costs and are forced to cease operations."

A spokesperson for the EU Commission said in Brussels that the Union was aware of the concerns expressed by transport companies in the Balkan region. "We are closely monitoring the situation and are in contact with our partners in the region," he added. Efforts to remedy the situation are underway.

