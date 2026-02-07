According to the highway police, no one was injured in the accident, which involved a total of 28 vehicles (symbolic image) Marijan Murat/dpa

A burst truck tire caused a mass accident involving 28 vehicles on the German A9 motorway in the Saale-Orla district of Thuringia on Friday evening. No one was injured.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A mass accident occurred on the German A9 highway in the Saale-Orla district of Thuringia on Friday evening.

The cause was a burst tire on a truck.

Several vehicles were involved and extensive damage was caused. Show more

A burst truck tire caused a serious mass accident on the German A9 freeway in the Saale-Orla district of Thuringia on Friday evening, according to police reports.

Between the Bad Lobenstein and Schleiz junctions, parts of the tire spun across the carriageway, causing damage to 27 other vehicles, including cars and several trucks.

According to the highway police, no one was injured in the accident, which involved a total of 28 vehicles. The damage to property is estimated at around 150,000 euros.

The highway was closed for several hours into the night. No information is yet available on the cause of the tire damage. A police spokesperson spoke of "luck in misfortune" and the "unusual scale" of the incident.