Ex-FBI Director James Comey publishes a picture of shells on the beach tracing the numbers "86 47". Donald Trump interprets this as an incitement to violence - now the Secret Service is investigating.

The former head of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), James Comey, has come under fire from US President Donald Trump and his security services over a beach photo. On Friday, Trump accused the 64-year-old on Fox News of calling for his assassination by publishing the picture on the Instagram photo service. Comey is a "dirty cop" and the case will have consequences, Trump threatened.

The picture shared by Comey on Instagram shows shells on the beach tracing the numbers "86 47". Trump said "every child" knows what the 86 means: "It means assassination". Trump is the 47th US president. There was at least one assassination attempt against him during his presidential campaign.

As Reuters explains, “86” can mean to throw someone out (like from a bar) or get rid of them entirely. And the 47th U.S. president? That’s Trump.



Comey commented on his picture with the words "Cool shell arrangement on my walk on the beach". He later deleted the post and wrote on Instagram: "I didn't realize some people were associating these numbers with violence". He was "against all violence" and therefore deleted the post.

Trump's own sovereignty of interpretation

Meanwhile, the US news agency AP published an article from the Merriam-Webster dictionary that suggests a different interpretation of the number "86". According to this, it colloquially means "to throw out", "to get rid of" or "to refuse service", for example in a bar. The meaning "to kill someone", on the other hand, is relatively new and is rarely used, AP emphasized.

Nevertheless, Comey's online post brought the Department of Homeland Security and the Secret Service, which is responsible for the president's security, onto the scene. Both are "investigating the threat and will respond appropriately", wrote Trump's Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem in the online service X. FBI chief Kash Patel stated that his agency would "provide all necessary support" to the security service.

Trump's belated vendetta against Comey?

Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt during a campaign appearance in Pennsylvania on July 13 last year. The US judicial authorities are also accusing another man of planning an attack on Trump at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, in September. The political atmosphere since the right-wing populist's return to the White House almost four months ago is considered heated.

In Washington, however, it is not being ruled out that this was a belated vendetta by Trump against Comey. At the beginning of his first term in office in May 2017, Trump fired the then head of the FBI. The reason was investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in Trump's favor, which put the president under massive pressure. The FBI under Comey led the investigation, which was later taken over by special investigator Robert Mueller. At the time, Trump spoke of a "witch hunt" against him.

Comey headed the FBI under President Barack Obama of the US Democrats from September 2013 until his dismissal by Trump in May 2017. Comey, a lawyer, was also Deputy Attorney General under the Republican George W. Bush from 2003 to 2005.