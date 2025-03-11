The Trump administration has had 200 words removed from government websites. sda

The Trump administration is changing government publications to crack down on wokeism. The New York Times has published a list of banned terms.

The Trump administration has removed about 200 words and phrases from government websites or deemed them undesirable.

These include terms such as "feminism", "biological woman" and "climate crisis".

Over 250 federal agency websites have been revised to remove or change these undesirable terms, in some cases even requiring the destruction of documents. Show more

The Trump administration has taken action to remove certain terms from government websites as it sees the right to freedom of expression threatened by the gender movement. According to theNew York Times, around 200 words and phrases have been classified as undesirable or questionable.

Terms such as "feminism", "biological woman" and "sex" are in focus, as they could give the impression that the government promotes diversity and equality, which Trump has repeatedly denied.

Words such as "victim", "trauma" and "climate crisis" are also affected. The Gulf of Mexico has been renamed the "Gulf of America" and is also on the list.

@laine.xyz Free speechers, wya? 🚨 The Trump Administration is flagging, restricting, and even banning words from the federal government — and the list is unbelievable. Federal agencies have been told to remove or avoid hundreds of words from official use, according to newly uncovered government documents. These words include: ❌ "Female" and “Women” – But “men” is notably not on the list. ❌ “Black,” “Latinx,” “Native American” – But “white” is not on the list. "Race" and "Racism" are also on the list. ❌ “Climate science” ❌ “Diversity" and "inequality" ❌ “Disability” and "trauma" – making healthcare for everyone more difficult to study This isn’t just about language—it’s about erasing entire communities from federal policy. When the government refuses to acknowledge women, people of color, disabled people, and even climate science, it becomes easier to deny them rights, funding, and legal protections. If a problem isn’t named, it isn’t addressed. And that’s exactly the point. Silence is policy. Stay informed, stay loud. 🚨 #resist #greenscreenvideo ♬ Demise of a Nation - Secession Studios

The New York Times compiled this list based on documents explaining the Trump administration's language policies, including official guidelines and internal papers.

Destruction of documents demanded

In some cases, it calls for the removal of certain terms from websites or the destruction of documents that might contain them, including curricula. Sometimes only cautious use of the terms is advised.

The use of certain words can result in grant applications and contracts being flagged for review because they may contradict presidential decisions.

The New York Times reports that over 250 federal agency websites have been revised to remove or change the undesirable terms since Trump took office.

One example is the website of the Stonewall Monument inNew York, a national monument to the LGBTQ movement. It now only refers to "LGB" or "LGBQ", with the T for transgender removed.

DEI programs discontinued

Shortly after taking office, President Trump ordered the end of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs. The government argued that these programs had placed unqualified people in government positions.

After a plane crash in Washington earlier this year, Trump blamed DEI programs for the hiring of unqualified air traffic controllers without providing evidence for this claim.

The New York Times does not claim the list or the websites affected are exhaustive. The actual number of websites revised could be higher.

The Trump administration's language regulations are being enforced with unprecedented pressure, leading to unexpected results. For example, photos at the Pentagon were flagged for removal simply because the word "gay" appeared in their file names, including images of airplanes, fish and soldiers with that last name. A photo of the B-29 aircraft Enola Gay, which dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima, was also affected.

