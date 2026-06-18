A few weeks before the NATO summit in Turkey, Washington is stepping up pressure on its allies. U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is calling on European NATO member states to significantly increase their defense spending.

Pete Hegseth, U.S. Secretary of Defense, speaks at a press conference upon his arrival for a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters. Photo: Virginia Mayo/AP/dpa

"Countries Must Do More" Trump Administration Official Hegseth Steps Up Pressure on Europe

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has criticized the imbalance in defense spending among European NATO allies.

Hegseth called for a military alliance that possesses actual military capabilities to deter threats and take the lead in Europe’s conventional defense ahead of the meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

At last year’s summit, the allies had pledged to U.S. President Donald Trump to invest five percent of their gross domestic product annually in defense and security by 2035 at the latest. Until now, the target had been two percent. “Many countries are meeting this target, some still need to do more, and we will discuss this openly, both privately and publicly,” Hegseth said.

Just under three weeks before the NATO summit in Turkey, defense ministers are meeting today in Brussels. Among the topics to be discussed will be how Europeans and Canadians are making progress with their defense spending efforts.