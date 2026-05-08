Secret UFO files The published materials include photos from the Apollo 12 and Apollo 17 missions. This image of the Apollo 12 landing site shows unidentified blue points of light slightly to the right of the vertical image axis above the horizon. Image: Nasa In 2024, the US Indo-Pacific Command reported an unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP) resembling a football-shaped object near Japan. Image: US Department of War Hardly anything to recognize: A member of the US military reported a UAP while operating in African airspace. Image: US Department of War According to consistent eyewitness reports, the FBI has visualized the sighting of an undefined flying object from 2023. According to the report, what appeared to be an ellipsoid-shaped, bronze-colored metal object 130 to 195 feet long materialized from a bright light in the sky and then abruptly disappeared. Image: US Department of War Secret UFO files The published materials include photos from the Apollo 12 and Apollo 17 missions. This image of the Apollo 12 landing site shows unidentified blue points of light slightly to the right of the vertical image axis above the horizon. Image: Nasa In 2024, the US Indo-Pacific Command reported an unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP) resembling a football-shaped object near Japan. Image: US Department of War Hardly anything to recognize: A member of the US military reported a UAP while operating in African airspace. Image: US Department of War According to consistent eyewitness reports, the FBI has visualized the sighting of an undefined flying object from 2023. According to the report, what appeared to be an ellipsoid-shaped, bronze-colored metal object 130 to 195 feet long materialized from a bright light in the sky and then abruptly disappeared. Image: US Department of War

Previously secret UFO files are now online. Included: Mysterious recordings and old FBI documents. The Pentagon opens archives to the public for the first time. Why now?

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US Department of Defense has published secret files on UFOs and other mysterious phenomena for the first time.

More than 160 documents and videos are now available to the public online.

President Donald Trump speaks of maximum transparency and calls on citizens to make up their own minds. Show more

"Is there anyone out there?" The USA has released files on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) at the request of President Donald Trump. The US Department of Defense published more than 160 photos and other documents on Friday. "These files, which have been subject to secrecy, have long fueled legitimate speculation - it's time for the American people to see them for themselves," explained Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Trump wrote on his online service Truth Social: "While previous administrations have failed to provide transparency on this matter, these new documents and videos will allow people to see for themselves. He wished those interested "a lot of fun with it".

President Trump posts on Truth Social: As for my promise to you, the Department of War has released the first tranche of the UFO/UAP files to the Public for their review and study.



In an effort for Complete and Maximum Transparency, it was my Honor to direct my Administration… pic.twitter.com/bRIRmWFxP1 — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) May 8, 2026

What can be seen? A series of blurry photos and videos of the US military. This year, for example, the US Army documented an "unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP)" over North America - an elongated spot against a black background. The US Indo-Pacific Command filmed a "soccer ball-like object" over Japan in 2024. An apparition "in the shape of a diamond" was seen over Greece.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the space agency Nasa also contributed footage. One file documents an incident from 2023, in which three teams of special agents from the Federal Police independently described "orange 'balls' in the sky from which smaller red 'balls' emerged or were shot". Astronauts on the Apollo 12 and Apollo 17 moon missions also reported "flashes" or "jagged" points of light in 1969 and 1972.

Diversionary maneuver from the Epstein files?

The Pentagon's post on Platform X states that while previous administrations have tried to discredit or scare off the American people, President Trump "places great importance on providing maximum transparency to the public so that they can ultimately make up their own minds about the information contained in these files."

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Department of War releases UFO and potential alien life files. https://t.co/BAnevHbkXY pic.twitter.com/r38TjkxQxB — 🕸️SPIDERMAN🔶BNB (@Spiderman_Rich) May 8, 2026

Trump announced in February that he would release files on these and other "highly complex, but extremely interesting and important topics." The announcement came at a time when there was pressure on Trump to release all files on the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Anyone hoping for traces of extraterrestrials or other sensations will be disappointed, as there is nothing in the files. There is also no classification of the images. Many internet users made fun of the files and published their own images created with artificial intelligence (AI) featuring dancing aliens or Trump pointing at a flying saucer.

Trump grabbed the UFO Files from the Department of War, jumped into The UFO, and told the Aliens at Apollo 17 that their UFOs and UAPs were "failing" and only he could make the galaxy great again!pic.twitter.com/jBqcQRvWEv — XRIM (@XRIM) May 8, 2026

Defense Secretary Hegseth emphasized that the files, which were hidden behind layers of secrecy, had fueled legitimate speculation for a long time. Intelligence Coordinator Tulsi Gabbard spoke of a first step. FBI Director Kash Patel emphasized that the release efforts would be supported with care and integrity, and that security was the top priority.

Critics accuse the president of using the UFO files to distract attention from sensitive issues such as the Iran war or the scandal surrounding sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, whose files the government had only partially released under pressure from Congress.

with material from the news agencies dpa and AFP