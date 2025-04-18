The US government flew migrants to a notorious prison in El Salvador. A judge now sees clear evidence of a breach of law by Trump's government. A constitutional crisis is looming.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A legal dispute over deportations from the USA to El Salvador is coming to a head and is putting the Trump administration in a tight spot.

Federal Judge James Boasberg announced that he has reasonable suspicion that President Donald Trump's administration is willfully disregarding his order not to deport the people concerned.

He would refer the matter for criminal prosecution if the government did not comply. Show more

The conflict between US President Donald Trump's government and the judiciary continues to escalate due to the controversial deportations to El Salvador. In the opinion of one judge, the government has probably deliberately violated his order with deportation flights to the Central American country. There is sufficient initial suspicion for possible criminal proceedings for contempt of court against members of the government, explained Judge James Boasberg.

The decision is a bitter blow for Trump's government - and is likely to put it in trouble. The background to the decision is the deportation of around 200 migrants - mainly from Venezuela - to El Salvador in March.

The US government accuses the deported men of being members of criminal gangs and had them transferred to the notorious high-security prison Cecot in El Salvador. However, Judge Boasberg had previously ordered the deportations to be halted for the time being while the legal basis for them was still being examined by the courts. The planes took off anyway.

Boasberg: Government had ample opportunity

The court concludes that there are sufficient grounds to prosecute the government for criminal contempt, Judge Boasberg wrote in his decision. "The court does not reach this conclusion lightly or hastily; rather, it has given defendants ample opportunity to correct or explain their actions." None of the government's answers have been satisfactory, Boasberg said.

"The Constitution does not condone willful disobedience of court orders," Boasberg wrote. This applies in particular to representatives of one of the powers of the state "who have sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution". The government should bring back those affected so that they can challenge their deportation.

I’m about to board my flight to El Salvador, where I hope to meet with senior government officials to discuss the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.



I also hope to see Kilmar and check on his condition — and remind him that we won’t stop fighting until he’s home. pic.twitter.com/dunE0lytIb — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) April 16, 2025

Trump's government now has the opportunity to explain itself, it added. If this does not happen, the court will refer the case to the public prosecutor's office for prosecution, Boasberg announced. The judge had already made himself unpopular with Trump with his first decision in the case. At the time, he publicly railed against the judge and brought an impeachment into play.

Federal judges can only be removed from office by Congress - the hurdles for this are very high. However, Trump's statements caused outrage - even the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, spoke out in a warning.

Trump's government has deported numerous suspected gang members to El Salvador. (archive image) dpa

Controversial law as a basis

To justify the deportations to prison, the Trump administration is invoking a controversial and little-used law from 1798: the Alien Enemies Act allows the president to detain and deport people in times of war or invasion from "enemy nations" without regular proceedings. The Act was used during the First and Second World Wars, primarily for the internment of Germans and Japanese.

Although the Supreme Court has since ruled that the Trump administration may continue with the deportations for the time being, the decision did not relate to the substantive legality of the deportations based on the controversial law, but to procedural issues. The migrants were also allowed to take further legal action against their deportation.

The Trump administration nevertheless saw this as a victory and confirmation that its actions had been correct in the matter. However, Judge Boasberg has now clarified that the Supreme Court's ruling does not subsequently release the government from complying with its original order at the time of the deportations. According to Boasberg, these would also apply if they were later overturned by a higher court.