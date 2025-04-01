The mandatory return is part of a major restructuring of the federal administration led by Elon Musk. sda

Donald Trump has reintroduced mandatory office hours for federal employees. The problem is that there is too little space and too many employees. This leads to chaotic conditions in the offices.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The return of US federal employees to the office, ordered by the Trump administration, is chaotic and poorly organized.

Employees report inadequate conditions, such as a lack of workstations and additional work such as cleaning.

Critics suspect political motives behind these measures. Show more

Federal employees in the USA have to return to the office. However, little is going as it should: for example, some employees suddenly had additional tasks such as cleaning toilets or disposing of waste. Others came into the office but found that there was no more room for them - and went home again.

In one office of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), lead was discovered in the water, which is harmful to health. In addition, cost-cutting measures led to a shortage of toilet paper in some buildings. This was reported by theNew York Times.

The background to these measures is the policy of Donald Trump, who introduced a gradual return to office after his inauguration in order to increase efficiency and provoke layoffs.

Trump explained that he believed many would not show up for work, which would make the government smaller and more efficient. However, critics suspect political motives behind the decision to deliberately make working conditions unattractive.

Chaotic conditions in the offices

Around one million employees are affected - out of a total of 2.3 million federal employees. Employees told the New York Times that the return to the office was poorly organized and very chaotic.

For example, employees of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). They say that there was hardly any parking in their offices outside Washington and long queues outside the security area. Shortly afterwards, there was a shortage of toilet paper and paper towels.

Later, the canteen did not have enough food in stock, and there was also a shortage of office supplies. A scientist at the FDA told the newspaper that she was actually working remotely. She now has to share her workstation in the office, even though she is working on sensitive and confidential projects.

Working on the floor

Employees of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were warned about overcrowded parking lots on the internal website. It took about 90 minutes to leave the site.

An IRS employee told the newspaper that he had to work on the floor part of the first day because there were no spaces available.

A Department of Veterans Affairs doctor reported that her return to the office after two years of remote work consisted mainly of organizing seating charts, setting office hours and finding equipment for herself and her colleagues. Tasks that were not part of her actual job and wasted a lot of time.

Remote positions were eliminated

The Biden administration originally wanted employees to work half of each week in the office. But the Trump administration demanded that all civilian employees return to the office in full - including those hired for remote positions.

Forest Service employees were told to go to any federal building within 50 miles of their home, regardless of whether it was leased from their agency of jurisdiction, the Department of Agriculture.

Due to austerity measures and frozen budgets, some Forest Service employees even had to do cleaning work in some buildings, such as cleaning toilets.

"Department of Government Efficiency"

The Department of Energy requires some employees to return to offices in Washington by May 5 - even if they live thousands of miles away.

The mandatory return is part of a major restructuring of the federal administration led by Elon Musk. This includes mass layoffs, rehiring, court-ordered returns and frozen spending.

Federal employees criticize the Trump administration's inefficient measures despite the name "Department of Government Efficiency". Mandatory return to office was introduced while at the same time employees were laid off, pushed to retire and later rehired.