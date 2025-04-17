A brutal murder becomes a political weapon in the White House to stifle criticism of the controversial deportation of a migrant to El Salvador. Concerns about a constitutional crisis are growing.

While Democratic US Senator Chris Van Hollen personally campaigned for the return of the man, who is now in a notorious prison there, during a trip to the Central American country, the Trump administration suffered a defeat in court - it is facing criminal proceedings.

At the same time, the White House tried to win over the public with a media-effective appearance.

Observers fear a constitutional crisis. Show more

US President Donald Trump's administration is coming under increasing pressure in the case of the migrant who was accidentally deported to El Salvador. While Democratic US Senator Chris Van Hollen personally campaigned for the return of the man, who is now in a notorious prison there, during a trip to the Central American country, the Trump administration suffered a defeat in court - it is facing criminal proceedings. At the same time, the White House tried to get the public on its side with a media-effective appearance.

I've been in El Salvador all day fighting for the return of Mr. Abrego Garcia.



The Trump Admin can lie all they want, but the Court said they failed to show he was part of MS-13. This is about bringing home a man they ADMIT should've never been abducted. I won't rest until then. pic.twitter.com/ZNaaY4NQK3 — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) April 17, 2025

The deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia comes from El Salvador and, according to the US media, entered the USA illegally as a teenager around 2011, fleeing gang violence - initially the year 2012 was mentioned. Although his asylum application was rejected in 2019, he was granted protection from deportation due to the threat of persecution and, according to US media, a work permit. Nevertheless, the 29-year-old family man was then arrested in mid-March in the state of Maryland - which Senator Van Hollen represents in the Senate - and deported shortly afterwards. The US government initially spoke of an "administrative error", but at the same time confirmed the accusation that he himself was a member of the notorious MS-13 gang. Abrego Garcia's lawyers deny this.

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to bring the man back. The case has since landed in the US Supreme Court. Since then, there has been legal wrangling over what should happen next.

US senator in El Salvador: Trump administration is lying

Democrat Van Hollen spoke with the Salvadoran Vice President during his visit to El Salvador. However, he explained that he was not allowed a personal meeting or even a telephone conversation with Abrego Garcia. Earlier, Trump's Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem had visited the prison and posed in front of the cells where prisoners are held.

Republican Congressman Riley Moore was also granted access. A photo that he himself published on X shows him with his thumb up in front of a prison cell. Van Hollen emphasized that he had not wanted a prison tour, but merely a conversation with the detainee.

I just toured the CECOT prison in El Salvador. This maximum security facility houses the country’s most brutal criminals, including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and terrorists. Several inmates were extremely violent criminals recently deported from the U.S.



I leave now even… pic.twitter.com/zhO8i2IbOd — Rep. Riley M. Moore (@RepRileyMoore) April 15, 2025

"If you listen to President Trump and the Trump administration, you would think that US courts have determined that Mr. Abrego Garcia belongs to MS-13, but that is not the case," Van Hollen told reporters in El Salvador. He accused Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Vice President JD Vance of lying in the case.

White House lets mother of murder victim speak

In the midst of the heated debate, the White House spontaneously announced a press appearance with a "guest of honor", but did not reveal who was coming. The mother of a woman killed in the state of Maryland finally appeared before the cameras. She had been brutally murdered by a man from El Salvador who had entered the USA illegally. The case has nothing to do with the deportation of Abrego Garcia, only the perpetrator's country of origin and Maryland as the setting serve as a link.

The White House has been answering questions about the legality of the deportation for days by pointing to the brutal murder of the jogger and trying to portray the media and Democrats as lacking empathy.

"This is the kind of criminal that President Trump wants to remove from our country," the completely distraught mother told journalists in the White House briefing room, describing the horrific act in detail. She criticized Senator Van Hollen's trip to El Salvador at taxpayer expense "to bring back someone who is not even an American citizen". Following her appearance, there was silence in the briefing room. Trump's spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt hugged the mother and the two quickly left the podium.

No evidence of Abrego Garcia's crime

"It's disgusting (...) that so much time has been spent reporting on this alleged human trafficker and this gang member," Leavitt said of Abrego Garcia earlier this week. The horrific murder of the Maryland woman, on the other hand, received no attention.

Now she emphasized that Abrego Garcia was an "illegal alien, MS-13 gang member and foreign terrorist who was deported to his home country." She quoted from court documents according to which Abrego Garcia was wearing clothing with gang symbolism when he was arrested, which led to his asylum hearing in 2019, and was arrested together with two suspected gang members. There had also been allegations of domestic violence against him in the past.

The woman involved - his wife - then publicly defended Abrego Garcia against the accusations. Van Hollen also painted a completely different picture during his visit to El Salvador. "There is no evidence that he has committed a crime, and no evidence has been presented by the United States," said the Democrat. He therefore made it clear to the Salvadoran vice president that the Trump administration was "obviously violating orders from American courts" - and questioned how El Salvador could continue to detain him under these circumstances.

Focus on the Trump administration's approach to deportations

The case is representative of a broader debate about the US government's approach to deportations - particularly in connection with two controversial deportation flights of around 200 people in mid-March, including Abrego Garcia. The US government has begun deporting migrants - mainly from Venezuela - whom it considers to be criminals to El Salvador, where they are housed in the high-security prison known as Cecot. In return, Washington pays the Central American country a sum in the millions.

The legality of these transfers is disputed. While the US government speaks of serious criminals that it has taken out of the country, research by several US media outlets - including the New York Times - has raised doubts about the alleged criminal past of those concerned. Trump has now complained about legal requirements according to which the deportees should not be legally considered "as a group", but that each case must be examined individually. According to the Republican, this would take a hundred years and the courts would be completely "out of control".

Critics such as Van Hollen accuse the Trump administration of disregarding judicial orders. Observers fear a constitutional crisis. The decision by a judge in the US capital Washington has now taken a similar line. Judge James Boasberg came to the conclusion that Trump's government had deliberately violated his order with deportation flights to El Slavador.

A few weeks ago, he had ordered the deportations to be halted for the time being while the legal basis for them was still being examined by the courts. The planes - including the one with Abrego Garcia - took off anyway. Boasberg has now declared that there is sufficient initial suspicion for possible criminal proceedings for contempt of court against members of the government. Trump's government now has the opportunity to explain itself, he added. If this does not happen, the court will refer the case to the public prosecutor's office for prosecution, Boasberg announced.