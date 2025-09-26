Trump signs the decree on Wednesday evening. KEYSTONE

US President Donald Trump has brought back the death penalty by executive order in the capital Washington. His Attorney General Pam Bondi is going even further - she is calling for it to be reintroduced for the whole country.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump has reinstated the death penalty in Washington, D.C., by presidential executive order.

Attorney General Pam Bondi wants to enforce the death penalty nationwide.

Implementation at federal level would only be possible with a constitutional amendment. Show more

The debate surrounding the death penalty in the USA has been reignited. On Thursday (local time), President Donald Trump signed a presidential order reintroducing the death penalty in the American capital, Washington, D.C. "If you kill somebody or you kill a police officer, a law enforcement officer, there is the death penalty," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

The capital is thus returning to a penal practice that had been abolished there for years. In Washington, the laws of the District of Columbia apply in principle - and these did not previously provide for executions. It would therefore only be possible to apply the new rules to federal offenses, such as crimes committed in several states.

Justice Minister Pam Bondi, who was at Trump's side during the announcement, caused additional controversy. She explained that the target was not just Washington, but the entire USA: "We want to reintroduce the death penalty not just in Washington, D.C., but throughout the country."

Implementation is likely to be difficult

Bondi left open how such a national obligation should be implemented. Legal experts point out that the responsibility traditionally lies with the individual states. Although federal law permits the death penalty in certain cases, a binding provision for all states would require a constitutional amendment.

The last time there was a uniform regulation was in the middle of the 19th century. After that, the federal states began to decide on the death penalty themselves. Today, 27 states practice the death penalty, 23 states and the District of Columbia have abolished it.

Trump signs an EO directing Bondi and Pirro to reinstate the death penalty in Washington DC pic.twitter.com/FHikxoEo4z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 25, 2025

In order to make the death penalty mandatory nationwide, Congress would have to pass a constitutional amendment with a two-thirds majority - or 34 states would have to apply for an amendment, which would then be ratified by three quarters of the states. In view of the political majorities, this is hardly considered realistic. Even within the Republican party, a restriction of states' rights is met with skepticism.

Bondi also announced that prisoners transferred from death row by former President Joe Biden would be placed in maximum security prisons. "We are transferring them to supermax facilities where they will be treated as if they were on death row for the rest of their lives," she said. This underlines the government's tougher stance towards serious criminals.

Trump's move is likely to be primarily symbolic - and part of his strategy to focus on the issues of internal security and toughness towards criminals. The death penalty is regularly the subject of debate in the USA: opponents point to moral and constitutional concerns as well as miscarriages of justice, while supporters point to its deterrent effect.