US President Donald Trump appears to be backing down in the trade dispute. His tariff rollback on Wednesday caused the stock market to soar. But the president is also demonstrating his influence on the stock market on social media.

Less than four hours later, Trump withdrew some of the tariffs he had previously imposed for an initial period of 90 days.

His back and forth on the tariffs and the resulting market fluctuations have attracted a lot of criticism - and raised questions about possible insider trading. Show more

Shortly before US President Donald Trump announced his withdrawal from the trade conflict, he posted a financial tip on social media. "This is a great time to buy!!! DJT", he wrote at 9.37 a.m. (local time) in his familiar capital letters on his website Truth Social.

Less than four hours later, Trump withdrew some of the tariffs he had previously imposed, initially for 90 days. The stock markets reacted with a significant upswing. The market, as measured by the S&P 500 stock index, which comprises the shares of 500 leading listed US companies, regained around four trillion dollars or 70 percent of the value it had lost in the previous four trading days.

"He loves this, this control of the markets, but he better be careful," said Trump critic and former White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter, pointing out that securities law prohibits trading on inside information. "The people who bought when they saw this news made a lot of money."

Another curiosity: Trump's signature

The question is whether Trump was already considering a pause in tariffs when he published the news. When asked when he came to his decision, Trump gave a vague answer. "I would say this morning," he said. "Over the last few days, I've been thinking about it." He then added: "Pretty early this morning."

Another curious feature of the post was Trump's signature with his initials. DJT is also the stock symbol of Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company of the president's social media platform Truth Social. The White House was asked about this, but initially did not comment. Although it was unclear whether Trump was making a recommendation to buy stocks in general, or those of his company, this did not stop people from investing money in Trump Media. The company closed up 22.67 percent. Trump's 53 percent stake in the company, which is now held by a trust controlled by his eldest son Donald Trump Jr, rose by $415 million on the day.

If investors took Trump's post on Truth Social as a signal to buy his own or other shares, they did exceptionally well, realizing returns of over 20 percent.

Democratic US Senator Elizabeth Warren called on Wednesday for an independent investigation into "market manipulation, because Americans need to know if President Trump or someone in his administration manipulated the market so that his backers could profit...".

Tesla shares gain even more than Trump shares

Trump Media was outperformed by government advisor Elon Musk's Tesla stock. The rise in Tesla's share price on Wednesday added 20 billion US dollars to Musk's fortune.

Trump "is sending the message that he can effectively manipulate the market with impunity," said Kathleen Clark, an expert in government ethics at Washington University School of Law.

In view of the major distortions on the markets, Trump withdrew some of the tariffs he had imposed on Wednesday, initially for three months. However, a reduced tariff rate of ten percent will continue to apply during this period, he wrote. At the same time, the US president announced that he would raise tariffs on Chinese goods to a total of 125 percent.