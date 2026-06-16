Geneva or Évian?Trump-affiliated network makes a fool of itself—suddenly, France is in Switzerland
Sven Ziegler
16.6.2026
While the heads of state and government of the G7 nations are discussing the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East in Évian on Lake Geneva, Fox News—of all places, a network closely aligned with Trump—has committed a geographical blunder.
16.06.2026, 15:37
16.06.2026, 15:40
Sven Ziegler
No time? blue News summarizes for you
Fox News incorrectly posted on X that the G7 summit was taking place in Geneva.
In fact, the heads of state and government are meeting in Évian, France, on Lake Geneva.
The mistake is drawing ridicule, especially as speculation is swirling about possible Iran talks in Switzerland.
The G7 summit in Évian is actually focused on the world’s major crises. The heads of state and government are discussing the war in Ukraine, the conflict in the Middle East, and the global economy.
But online, it is, of all things, a post by Fox News that is drawing attention. The conservative U.S. media outlet posted a group photo of the summit participants on X and wrote: “G7 leaders gather in Geneva as the summit officially gets underway.” In other words: “Here, the leaders of the G7 nations are meeting in Geneva, where the summit officially begins.”
NOW: G7 leaders gather in Geneva as the summit officially gets underway.
President Trump's Iran peace deal has been a major focus of discussions so far, as world leaders also address efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine and challenges facing the global economy. pic.twitter.com/90DLvkS2sr