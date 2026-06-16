The G7 leaders pose for a summit photo. KEYSTONE

While the heads of state and government of the G7 nations are discussing the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East in Évian on Lake Geneva, Fox News—of all places, a network closely aligned with Trump—has committed a geographical blunder.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fox News incorrectly posted on X that the G7 summit was taking place in Geneva.

In fact, the heads of state and government are meeting in Évian, France, on Lake Geneva.

The mistake is drawing ridicule, especially as speculation is swirling about possible Iran talks in Switzerland. Show more

The G7 summit in Évian is actually focused on the world’s major crises. The heads of state and government are discussing the war in Ukraine, the conflict in the Middle East, and the global economy.

But online, it is, of all things, a post by Fox News that is drawing attention. The conservative U.S. media outlet posted a group photo of the summit participants on X and wrote: “G7 leaders gather in Geneva as the summit officially gets underway.” In other words: “Here, the leaders of the G7 nations are meeting in Geneva, where the summit officially begins.”

NOW: G7 leaders gather in Geneva as the summit officially gets underway.



President Trump's Iran peace deal has been a major focus of discussions so far, as world leaders also address efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine and challenges facing the global economy. pic.twitter.com/90DLvkS2sr — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 16, 2026

The problem: The summit isn’t actually taking place in Geneva.

France is hosting the meeting. The venue is Évian-les-Bains on the southern shore of Lake Geneva. The town is located just a few kilometers from Geneva but is clearly part of France.

Switzerland Plays an Important Role in the Iran Deal

The error is particularly noteworthy because Switzerland is currently playing a significant role in the international negotiations. A framework agreement between the U.S. and Iran is expected to be signed on Friday. In addition, various media outlets report that, in addition to Geneva, the Bürgenstock is also being discussed as a possible venue.

Fox News apparently confused two different venues of international diplomacy.

The report spread rapidly on social media. Users poked fun at the blunder and pointed out that while Évian is located on Lake Geneva, that doesn’t mean it belongs to Switzerland.

While Donald Trump discusses Ukraine, Russia, and Iran with the other G7 leaders in Évian, Fox News might want to take another, closer look at the map in the meantime.