Donald Trump praises his Vice President in the highest terms - and brings him into play as a favorite for the Republican candidacy in 2028. Marco Rubio is also mentioned as a possible partner.

US President Donald Trump sees his Vice President JD Vance as "highly likely" to be the future Republican presidential candidate and therefore a possible successor.

"It's too early to talk about it, of course, but he's certainly doing a great job and would probably be the favorite right now," Trump said at a press conference in Washington on Tuesday.

Trump also brought up the possibility of a joint candidacy between Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. "I think Marco is also someone who might team up with JD in some way," he said. In general, there are "some incredible people" on the stage with him.

Trump "probably won't" run for president

In addition to Vance and Rubio, other members of the government took part in the press conference, including Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The next presidential election in the USA will take place in 2028. So far, Trump has not completely ruled out his own candidacy - he and his entourage have repeatedly flirted with the possibility of a third term in office.

However, according to the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, no one may be elected US President more than twice. In an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, Trump said in response to the question of whether he would run again: "Probably not".