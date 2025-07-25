Donald Trump (far left) and Bill Clinton (second from right) are accused by their respective political opponents of being close to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. (archive picture) Bild: Alex Brandon / Pool via CNP / IMAGO / Newscom World

Both Donald Trump and Bill Clinton were involved in a birthday present for Jeffrey Epstein in 2003, US media report. Trump denies this, instead referring to Clinton. He remains silent.

Donald Trump and Bill Clinton are under pressure because they allegedly wrote congratulatory letters for the sex offender as part of a birthday present for Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump denies being the author of the letter and implies that Clinton is the real culprit.

A spokesperson for Clinton refused to make a statement and referred to an old statement in which Clinton confirmed that she no longer had any links to Epstein and knew nothing about his crimes.

Both men deny ever having been on Epstein's private island, where the financier committed many of his crimes. Show more

Two arch-enemies, a similar problem: both US President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton have been repeatedly accused of having links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Trump has dominated the headlines for weeks due to his questionable handling of the affair.

Supporters of the Republican have sharply criticized Trump for not yet making public the so-called Epstein files, which are said to contain investigations into the case that may also incriminate celebrities, contrary to a campaign promise.

Trump fired back at his own base and ultimately promised to release some of the files. However, the issue still haunts him. We should talk about Bill Clinton, the Republican told journalists before his departure for a stay of several days in Scotland. At the same time, he said of the Epstein case: "I have nothing to do with that man."

Trump deflects, Clinton remains silent

Most recently, the Wall Street Journal published an article by Trump about a birthday present for Epstein that his ex-partner Ghislaine Maxwell had put together for him in 2003. Later, a letter from Bill Clinton also appeared, which is said to have been part of the gift. This is what Trump is alluding to with his statement.

Trump denies being the author of the letter, which is available to the Wall Street Journal. A spokesperson for Bill Clinton refused to make a statement and referred to a six-year-old statement by the former president.

A Clinton spokesperson had stated in 2019 that the Democrat had had nothing to do with Epstein for more than a decade and knew nothing about the crimes he had committed.

Financier Epstein, who had systematically abused minors for many years, committed suicide in his prison cell in 2019 at the age of 66, according to official statements.

Trump and Clinton deny visit to Epstein's island

Epstein owned a private island in the Caribbean called Little St. James, which is also said to have been a crime scene. Trump told journalists before his departure to Scotland: "I've never been to the island." And at the same time claimed: Clinton many times.

His spokesperson, however, had stated in 2019 that Clinton had "never been to Little St. James Island, Epstein's ranch in New Mexico, or his residence in Florida".

Clinton had made a total of four trips on Epstein's plane in 2002 and 2003 - also in the context of his foundation's work. In 2002, according to the spokesman, there was a meeting with Epstein in his office in Harlem, and at around the same time Clinton visited Epstein's New York apartment with an employee and bodyguards.

Both Donald Trump and Bill Clinton have faced rape allegations in the past. Neither of them has been convicted.