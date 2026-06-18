Here, Donald Trump signs the Iran deal. Photo: Screenshot X

The U.S. and Iran have signed a framework agreement. According to mediator Pakistan, this means the Strait of Hormuz is now open again. There is confusion surrounding an expected meeting in Switzerland.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The text of the framework agreement between the U.S. and Iran has now been released.

A high-ranking U.S. government official made it public after several media outlets had already circulated an earlier version of the text.

The agreement is set to take effect immediately—after U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian President Massud Peseschkian signed it overnight.

However, some questions remain unanswered in the 14 points. Show more

According to Pakistan, the mediating country, the framework agreement between the U.S. and Iran takes effect “immediately.” Tehran will “reopen the Strait of Hormuz immediately,” and the U.S. will immediately lift the naval blockade of Iranian ports, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on X. U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian President Massud Peseschkian had previously signed the agreement.

I am honoured to announce that the historic ‘Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding’ has been electronically signed today between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Memorandum has been signed by honourable Presidents of both the countries and also… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 18, 2026

Shortly after the war began, Iran had largely brought traffic to a standstill in the Strait of Hormuz—a vital waterway for global trade in oil, gas, and fertilizer—through threats and attacks on ships. Later, the U.S. imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports to cut off Tehran’s oil revenues. Global energy prices skyrocketed when the war began.

According to the U.S. account, the framework agreement now stipulates that the U.S. Treasury Department will grant waivers for the export of Iranian crude oil immediately upon signing. Sanctions against Iran are to be fully lifted only upon the conclusion of a final agreement. The U.S. has agreed to unfreeze Iranian assets held abroad. However, the question of implementation is also part of the pending negotiations.

A final agreement between the U.S. and Iran is to be reached within 60 days. This period is extendable if both sides agree. However, it is by no means certain that a solution will ultimately be reached regarding the dispute over Iran’s controversial nuclear program.

Trump Signs in Versailles

Trump signed the framework agreement in Versailles, France, where he was received by French President Emmanuel Macron at the palace to mark the conclusion of the G7 summit. A video released by the White House on X shows Trump signing a document there. According to the White House, this is the framework agreement. Those present applaud, and Macron shakes Trump’s hand. “Great job,” the French president says.

🚨 President Donald J. Trump has SIGNED the Iran Memorandum of Understanding at Versailles in France. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JQ6qlbvFAF — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 17, 2026

What’s happening in Switzerland on Friday?

Meanwhile, the Iranian news agency IRNA published photos showing President Peseschkian holding up a document signed by him and Trump for the camera. According to state media, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry had stated that there would be no signing ceremony in Switzerland. It had originally been expected that the signing would take place there on Friday.

President @drpezeshkian and his American counterpart Donald Trump signed the memorandum of understanding that formally concludes the imposed war waged by the US and the Israeli regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran early on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/A8e5xJ5mAu — IRNA News Agency ☫ (@IrnaEnglish) June 18, 2026

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Sharif had initially posted on X that a ceremony to mark “this milestone” was scheduled for Friday in Switzerland. Shortly afterward, this post was no longer accessible. In a new post by Sharif, there was no longer any mention of such a ceremony. It is therefore unclear exactly what is supposed to happen in Switzerland on Friday.

What Else the Agreement Envisages

After weeks of negotiations, the U.S. and Iran reached a framework agreement on Sunday—Trump’s 80th birthday.

In the 14-point agreement, both sides also agreed to an “immediate and permanent end to the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon,” according to a high-ranking U.S. government official. But questions remain: Will Israel and the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia in Lebanon abide by it? What will happen if fighting between the two parties to the conflict continues? In any case, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanon—which Iran has also demanded—is not included in the text of the agreement.

Another flashpoint is a possible Iranian toll on shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. While no fees are to be collected for the duration of the 60-day in-depth negotiations, according to the framework agreement, Iran is to negotiate with Oman first regarding what happens afterward. The U.S. has repeatedly described a toll in the Strait of Hormuz as unacceptable.

Key questions also remain unresolved regarding Iran’s controversial nuclear program, which are to be clarified during the in-depth negotiations. However, according to a U.S. official, the framework agreement already stipulates as a minimum measure that the highly enriched uranium must be diluted on site and under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Trump’s Chief of Staff: The Next 60 Days Will Be Challenging

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles acknowledged on the platform X that the “next 60 days will bring challenges.” Trump had once again threatened Iran as recently as Wednesday. “If they don’t behave, we’ll immediately start dropping bombs right on their heads again,” he said on the sidelines of the G7 summit on Lake Geneva. He had already made similar threats in recent weeks.

There have been have so many memorable days and proud accomplishments for the President and his team.



The G7 was a huge success and an opportunity to make sure the members and other participates see “America First” in action. Not America Only, America First.



The trip was… pic.twitter.com/TUHlwLysfF — Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles47) June 18, 2026

Former U.S. Diplomat Calls Iran Deal a “Strategic Fiasco”

A high-ranking former State Department official described the framework agreement as a “strategic fiasco of epic proportions.” The agreement with Iran represents “a break with nearly fifty years of U.S. policy toward Iran that was supported by both parties,” Joel Rubin told the Israeli TV station i24news. Rubin served under former Democratic President Barack Obama.

Rubin warned of a scenario in which Tehran could now be “handed hundreds of billions of dollars without any restrictions.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously lobbied Trump to take a tougher line against Tehran. In 2018, he encouraged Trump to make the highly controversial decision to withdraw from the international nuclear agreement with Iran. In retrospect, Israeli security experts also view this move as a strategic mistake.

The U.S. and Israel launched an attack in late February

On February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched a war against Iran. Iran responded with attacks on Israel and on Gulf states hosting U.S. military bases. A ceasefire has been in effect since early April. The U.S. war aim was to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.