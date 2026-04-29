Delicate diplomatic mission: King Charles III (left) is received by Donald and Melania at the White House on April 27. Picture: Keystone

Argentina's President Javier Milei emphasizes that his country still lays claim to the Falkland Islands. This has caused an outcry in London and complicates the already delicate US visit of King Charles.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Argentina reaffirms its claim to the Falkland Islands, President Milei speaks of regaining them without war.

An internal Pentagon email suggests that the USA could not support Great Britain in its defense.

In the UK, this is causing outrage and additional tensions ahead of King Charles' visit to the USA. Show more

"Argentina has its eye on the Falkland Islands again", headlines the New York magazine "Time". And: "This time the USA may not support Great Britain".

What happened?

First, Argentina's Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno spoke on X on 24 April and emphasized that Argentina insisted on continuing to claim sovereignty over the archipelago in the South Atlantic.

President Javier Milei doubles down, using the Argentine name of the Falkland Islands: "The Malvinas were, are and always will be Argentine." Milei adds the abbreviation that stands for his slogan "Viva la libertad, carajo", meaning: "Long live the damn freedom!"

LAS MALVINAS FUERON, SON Y SIEMPRE SERÁN ARGENTINAS.

VLLC! https://t.co/frox4fn03r — Javier Milei (@JMilei) April 24, 2026

In an interview on the same day, Milei assures: "We are doing everything we can to get the Malvinas back into the hands of Argentina." However, the 55-year-old does not want to start a war with the British, as he did in 1982.

He is relying on a legal or diplomatic approach: "Sovereignty is not negotiable, but it must be handled with a sense of proportion and understanding."

Pentagon email startles London

For London, this latest advance comes at an inopportune time: on the one hand, Argentina has been laying claim to the archipelago, which lies almost 400 kilometers east of the southern Argentine coast, since 1833.

In the short but fierce war of 1982, Great Britain clearly had the upper hand. But that was in the world before Donald Trump.

While Washington and London were close allies back then, today relations between the US president and Milei are clearly better than those between Trump and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

What makes Starmer nervous: On April 24, Reuters reported on an internal email from the Pentagon according to which the US is considering punishing NATO members who did not support the Iran war. This included both the exclusion of Spain and the threat to re-examine British claims to the Falkland Islands.

"Claiming that is stupid"

While it is not legally possible for the USA to exclude Spain from NATO, sovereignty over the archipelago in the South Atlantic is a bilateral matter. London then declared on April 24 that the inhabitants had voted by a large majority in a referendum in 2013 to remain part of the UK.

Trump tried it with Greenland. He tried it with Panama. He tried it with Canada. Now the Falklands? 🇫🇰 The Falklands to Trump: Back off. 99.8% voted to stay British. The islanders said it. Veterans said it. Starmer said it. #FalklandsSovereignty #USDemocracy #Pinks apple.news/AX4mUufn8SaG...



[image or embed] — Marie 🇨🇦 🐸 (@pawbaby2.bsky.social) 25. April 2026 um 19:39

But things are boiling in London. Labor MP Alan West commanded the frigate HMS Ardent during the Falklands War. He rants to the BBC about the Pentagon email: "Hegseth talks about how Nato has never done anything for America and America has done so much for Nato."

But the only time Article 5 had been invoked was by Nato, "and that was in defense of the United States," he recalls the attacks of September 11, 2001, when the only alliance case to date was declared after the terrorist act.

West continued: "I'm afraid [Hegseth] is indeed stupid, and he doesn't seem to know a lot of these things very well, but to say that is stupid."

Outcry in London - and hopes for Charles

The opposition is also outraged: the Conservative leader calls the US stance "absolute nonsense": "We need to make sure we support the Falkland Islands. They are British territory," Kemi Badenoch is quoted as saying. Populist Nigel Farage from Reform UK calls the whole thing "absolutely non-negotiable".

The Falklands have been the Falklands since before Argentina was Argentina. 🇬🇧 — Falkland Islands (@falklands_utd) April 24, 2026

The outcry is huge. "The Pentagon's Falklands email strikes a nerve in the UK - and makes Charles' US visit an even bigger challenge", summarizes "Sky News" - and directs attention to the King's current state visit to Donald Trump.

The "vain and unpredictable US president" will present the monarch "like a trophy guest", according to Sky News. A visit that will require "many nose clips" anyway will now be even more difficult. The background to this phrase: in English, you stick your nose up someone's a**** instead of crawling up their a****.