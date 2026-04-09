The Russian Aerospace Forces' "Soyuz-2.1b" launch vehicle lifts off with a military satellite from the Plesetsk spaceport in northern Russia on November 2, 2022. Image: Russian Defense Ministry/Keystone

What once began as a scientific adventure is now a global arms race in space. States use satellites to sabotage other countries. The consequences on Earth are huge.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Satellites are now indispensable infrastructure whose civil and military use is increasingly merging.

According to security expert Antje Nötzold, an arms race is already underway in space, with states monitoring or jamming satellites.

While major powers and Europe are arming themselves, Switzerland is also building up its own space capabilities. Show more

Switzerland has not experienced any direct armed conflicts on its own soil since the Sonderbund War in 1847. And yet war is raging above our heads: "An arms race is taking place in space," says Antje Nötzold, a security expert from the University of the German Armed Forces in Munich, to blue News.

What is happening above the earth is a complex interplay of technological development, geopolitical rivalries and legal gray areas. French President Emmanuel Macron put it this way at a ceremony for the new headquarters of the French Space Command in Toulouse at the end of last year: "Space has become a battlefield. The war of tomorrow will begin in space."

«Space has become a battlefield» Emmanuel Macron

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius also made the announcement shortly beforehand: Satellites used by the German armed forces are to be tracked by Russian spy satellites. According to Pistorius, attacks from space could paralyze entire countries.

The war in space begins on the ground

To put these warning words into context, it is necessary to clarify what space actually means in a military context. According to Nötzold, it is not just about satellites themselves, but about an entire system consisting of three components: the satellite in space, the receiving station on the ground and data communication. "Everything is needed for satellites to function," explains Nötzold. Attacks could therefore take place at any of these levels - and this is already the case today.

So-called non-kinetic attacks, i.e. those that do not cause any physical destruction, are particularly widespread. These include cyber attacks on ground stations or interference with signal transmission through electromagnetic means such as jamming or spoofing.

"That's more or less standard," says Nötzold. Such interventions often remain below the threshold of open conflict - i.e. the point at which one country declares war on another - but can significantly impair military operations, for example by disrupting navigation systems or interrupting communication links.

Dangerous junk in space

At the same time, the development of direct attack weapons in space is progressing. Nötzold: "Four countries - the USA, Russia, China and India - have already demonstrated that they are capable of shooting down satellites from Earth using rockets."

The launch of the "Space Docking Experiment" (SpaDeX) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on December 30, 2024. The SpaDeX mission consists of two small spacecraft whose task is to demonstrate autonomous docking and undocking capabilities in low-Earth orbit. Image: Indian Space Research Organisation/Keystone

These so-called anti-satellite weapons create a serious secondary problem: space debris. At speeds of around eight kilometers per second, even the smallest pieces of debris can cause enormous damage to satellites that were not actually intended to be hit. Nötzold warns that even a piece one centimeter in size can "have the effect of a hand grenade".

«A centimeter-sized piece of space debris can have the effect of a hand grenade» Antje Nötzold

In addition to such spectacular tests, a less visible but equally explosive form of confrontation is developing: the maneuvering of satellites in orbit. According to Nötzold, experts are increasingly observing so-called "rendevouz and proximity operations", in which satellites deliberately approach other satellites. This could be used for reconnaissance purposes, for example to spy on enemy systems.

In some cases, maneuvers are even flown that are reminiscent of dogfights: "In other words, satellites fly around each other," describes Nötzold. The New York Times, for example, reported on the Russian satellite "Kosmos 2588", which is said to be equipped with a dummy warhead and regularly approaches US satellites. According to the report, US officials suspect that it is testing components of a nuclear weapon in space.

Trump's golden dome

One particularly ambitious and controversial project is the "Golden Dome" missile defense system announced by US President Donald Trump. It is intended to detect and intercept missile launches worldwide - also with the help of interceptor systems positioned in space.

"This would be the first time that what we see as a traditional weapon on Earth would be stationed in space," says Nötzold. According to the security expert, this would "cross a red line".

Especially as such activities are in a legal gray area. International space law is based on the Outer Space Treaty, which was concluded in 1967 and prohibits the stationing of nuclear weapons in space, but not conventional weapons or other military activities in orbit.

«Since the 1980s, countries have been unable to agree on what is considered a weapon in space» Antje Nötzold

In other words: Trump's "Golden Dome" would be legal under international law. According to Nötzold, there is still no binding definition of what constitutes a "weapon" in space. "No agreement has been reached since the 1980s."

It is precisely at this point that it becomes clear how much the use of space has changed since the 1960s. When the treaty was signed, the world was in the middle of the Cold War. Only a few countries had the relevant technologies, and space was primarily a prestige project for the superpowers.

From the moon race to the global satellite network

The starting point for this development was the launch of the Russian satellite Sputnik 1 in 1957, which marked the beginning of the space age. This was followed by an intense race between the USA and the Soviet Union, which reached its symbolic climax in 1969 with Apollo 11 and the moon landing.

Even then, space also played an important military role. In the 1980s, the USA was able to establish a dominant position, which was clearly demonstrated in the Gulf War (1990-1991): for the first time, satellites were systematically used for navigation, communication and target reconnaissance - a decisive advantage over Iraq, which did not have such capabilities.

Since the 1990s, however, the situation has changed fundamentally. With technological progress and the miniaturization of electronics, satellites have become increasingly affordable. More and more countries developed their own space programs; the number of space-faring nations rose from around twenty before 1990 to over ninety by 2023.

At the same time, a new phase began in the 2010s: the commercialization of space travel. Private companies emerged as key players, developing their own rockets and satellites and significantly reducing costs through competition.

When civilian technology becomes a weapon

This development has far-reaching consequences for today's security situation. Satellites are now an indispensable part of global infrastructure - for communication, navigation, weather observation, science and the military. At the end of 2024, there were over 10,000 active satellites in orbit.

At the same time, the war in Ukraine has shown how closely civilian and military use are now intertwined: Commercial providers deliver high-resolution images and communication services that feed directly into military operations - for example, Elon Musk's Starlink is considered essential infrastructure for Ukrainian defense, as conventional communication networks are often destroyed.

Starlink satellites can regularly be seen as streaks of light in the night sky. Image: Keystone

This close integration leads to the so-called dual-use problem. Technologies developed for civilian purposes can be used for military purposes at any time - and vice versa.

One example is satellites with robotic arms, which China has already successfully tested. "Officially, they are used to remove space debris or repair defective satellites. But the same systems could also be used to deliberately manipulate or disable foreign satellites," explains Antje Nötzold.

It is therefore almost impossible for other states to distinguish between civilian and offensive intentions.

A robotic arm from the Chinese company Migaki Aerospace in space. Migaki Aerospace

Europe wants to arm itself

In recent decades, China has developed into a leading space power alongside the USA and Russia. At the same time, Western countries are pushing ahead with their military capacities in space. France, for example, is investing billions in new technologies - including lasers designed to disrupt the sensors of enemy satellites. Germany is also investing 35 billion euros in space security. As part of international cooperation such as Operation Olympic Defender, several countries are attempting to coordinate their space defense.

"Europe has recognized that space plays a key role in security policy," says security expert Nötzold. She emphasizes that European countries have long been heavily dependent on the USA - particularly for reconnaissance and communication. The aim now is not to turn away from the USA, but to achieve greater strategic autonomy: Europe wants to be able to "act independently with sovereignty".

Swiss Armed Forces invest in space capabilities

Switzerland is also part of this development. With the "Overall Space Concept 2025", the Federal Council has laid the foundation for the gradual development of its own capabilities. Since the beginning of this year, the Armed Forces have had a Space Competence Center. Investments of around 850 million francs are planned until the mid-2030s. The aim is to develop its own space expertise in the long term (see box below).

The armed forces want to develop these capabilities in the area of space: Space situational awareness: knowing what is happening in space and what could happen, as well as when and how effectively the armed forces can be observed and intercepted from space.

Earth observation: Reconnaissance, reconnaissance and surveillance from space as well as recognizing changes in the situation and promptly informing the troops and observing meteorological conditions and the weather situation (e.g. recognizing severe weather situations for the benefit of the troops).

Telecommunications: Supplementary, redundant and resilient communication as well as decentralized and permanent communication links within the troops.

Precision navigation: Continuous monitoring of the quality and quantity of geopositioning data for own troops and ensuring the accuracy of data in Switzerland for the deployment of military assets.

Countermeasures: Protecting troops against space-based reconnaissance and own systems in space as well as disrupting and restricting enemy space-based systems. Show more

Reducing dependencies is also a key motive here in Switzerland. Switzerland is currently completely dependent on foreign providers, for example for satellite data or navigation systems.

The war in Ukraine has made it clear how critical such dependencies can be, writes the Armed Forces in a press release. If access to space-based services is lost, this could have a massive impact on military operations.

Part of the receiving station for satellite signals above Leuk VS is operated by the Department of Defense - the antennas belong to the Swiss spy system Onyx, which intercepts international civilian and military communications sent via satellites. Image: Keystone

At the same time, Switzerland is focusing on cooperation and the so-called dual-use approach. Many of the planned technologies should be usable for both civilian and military purposes - for example for disaster control or secure communication.

The ambitions of Switzerland and other countries make it clear that while space was once considered neutral territory for scientific discoveries, it is increasingly developing into a strategic arena for global power politics. The consequences could one day reach far beyond the Earth's orbits.

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