ARCHIVE - US President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Photo: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP/dpa/Archive image Keystone

US President Donald Trump announces a new meeting with Russia's head of state Vladimir Putin - this time in Budapest. After the "productive" phone call, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is to prepare the talks. There has been no mention of Ukraine's involvement so far.

Keystone-SDA SDA

US President Donald Trump wants to meet with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in the Hungarian capital Budapest in the struggle to end the war in Ukraine. He announced this after a telephone call with the Russian president on the Truth Social platform. He did not give an exact date.

According to him, there will initially be a meeting of high-ranking government representatives next week. On the US side, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the talks. The location has yet to be determined.

Trump called the phone call with Putin "very productive". It was also about trade relations between the USA and Russia following the desired end to the war in Ukraine. He was convinced that the "success in the Middle East", i.e. the agreement on a ceasefire after two years of war in Gaza, would help in the negotiations on Ukraine.

The Kremlin has not yet commented on the talks. Only Moscow's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev, who was involved in the talks with the USA, wrote on Platform X: "The next summit is coming soon". At the same time, Hungary's head of government Viktor Orban reacted promptly and also wrote on X: "We are ready!"

Selensky's role unclear

There was no mention in Trump's announcement that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi would be involved in any way. The US President only wrote that he would speak to the Ukrainian on Friday at the White House about his telephone conversation with President Putin.

During his visit to Washington, Zelenskyi actually wants to get approval from Trump for the sale of Tomahawk cruise missiles to his country, which have a long range. The deal could be financed by NATO partners. The Kremlin warned the US government emphatically against such a delivery. Russia's former President and Security Council Vice-Chairman Dmitry Medvedev even hinted at a possible backlash with nuclear weapons. The talks between Trump and Putin could now bring new momentum to the meeting.

Alaska summit brought no results

The last personal meeting between Trump and Putin took place around two months ago. The US President received the Kremlin leader in the US state of Alaska in August. It was the first meeting between a sitting US president and Putin in more than four years. After the Russian invasion in February 2022, there was largely radio silence under Trump's Democratic predecessor Joe Biden - the USA became the most important supporter of the Ukrainian defenders.

The summit in Alaska did not produce any tangible results with regard to a quick peace solution in the Ukraine war. Trump had also repeatedly brought a three-way meeting between Putin, Selensky and Trump into play - but this has not yet happened.