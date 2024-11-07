Trump and the royals: how close is the relationship? - Gallery The late Queen is said not to have been very fond of Trump. (archive picture) Image: Keystone Trump is allegedly in contact with Charles. (archive picture) Image: Keystone Trump and the royals: how close is the relationship? - Gallery The late Queen is said not to have been very fond of Trump. (archive picture) Image: Keystone Trump is allegedly in contact with Charles. (archive picture) Image: Keystone

In 2019, Trump traveled to London for a state visit and met the Queen and her heir to the throne. The US politician is said to get on well with the reigning King. The Queen was reportedly less than amused.

In 2019, Trump was honored by the now deceased Queen with a grand banquet during a state visit. After his return to the White House, Trump is likely to meet the royals again. What is the actual status of the relationship with the royal family, a central pillar of the special relationship between the United Kingdom and the USA?

British protocol does not actually provide for another state visit. So far, re-elected US presidents such as George W. Bush or Barack Obama have "only" been received for lunch or tea at Windsor Castle. "But nothing should be ruled out when it comes to Mr Trump," commented the British news agency PA. The decision is ultimately not made by the monarch, now King Charles III, but by the British government.

Queen is said to have considered Trump very rude

Her biographer Craig Brown does not believe that Trump got on well with Queen Elizabeth. He claims that the monarch thought Trump was "very rude". She was "particularly displeased" that Trump was constantly looking over her shoulder "as if he was looking for other, more interesting people". At a meeting in Windsor in 2018, Trump stood in front of the Queen, who had to navigate around him.

Trump has met with Elizabeth's successor Charles several times, but never since he took office in May 2022. According to observers, they are on friendly terms. After Trump survived an assassination attempt, Charles sent him a personal message. The US politician said he hoped the king would be "okay" after he made his cancer public.

Regular exchange of letters

Trump's wife Melania emphasizes in her memoirs that she and her husband are in contact with the British head of state. "Our friendship with the royal family continues, and we still write letters to King Charles to this day."

In terms of content, however, there are major differences. Trump doubts climate change, Charles is a well-known environmentalist and conservationist.

Consequences for Harry?

The British media are eagerly awaiting the future of the younger royal son Prince Harry, who lives in California with his wife Duchess Meghan and their two children. Trump once warned Harry that there would be consequences if he lied about drug use on his US entry documents.

Trump has criticized Meghan and Harry for leaving the royal family. They had treated Queen Elizabeth "very disrespectfully" at the time. The American Meghan is a fierce critic of the President-elect, whom she has called "divisive" and "misogynistic", among other things.

Statements about Diana and Kate

Trump has also caused a stir in the past with statements about Princess Diana, who died in an accident in 1997, and Princess Kate, the wife of the current heir to the throne, Prince William. A few months after Diana's death, he said in a radio interview that he would have slept with her "without hesitation". She was "beautiful", but "crazy". According to reports, Trump bombarded Charles' ex-wife with flowers.

When Kate was once photographed topless by paparazzi in a private garden, Trump wrote on social media: "Kate Middleton is great - but she shouldn't be sunbathing naked - the fault lies with herself."

