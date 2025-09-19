Will Trump and Xi meet again soon - like here at a G20 summit in Japan in 2019? Susan Walsh/AP/dpa

There has been radio silence between the Chinese and US presidents for some time. Now both governments have confirmed that they will speak on the phone on Friday. There are enough disputes.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Today marks only the second call between the US and China since Trump's return to office - a video call with Xi Jinping.

TikTok is likely to be a key topic; Trump wants to end the ongoing crisis surrounding the Chinese app.

Differences in style: Xi acts as a cool strategist, Trump relies on gut instinct - making the call unpredictable.

Other points of contention: reciprocal punitive tariffs (USA 30% on China, China 10% on USA), China's proximity to Russia, military tensions in the Indo-Pacific, technology and chip deliveries.

China is signaling toughness: Xi will not bend to Trump's will and has possible countermeasures (e.g. on rare earths) in reserve.

Experts do not expect any major breakthroughs, but speak of possible "tactical stability" - the important thing for now is that the channels of communication remain open. Show more

Since Trump returned to office, the two superpowers have only spoken once - in June, for a whopping 90 minutes. At the time, Trump raved about a "very, very good conversation". The Chinese, on the other hand, remained cool.

Trump quickly changed his tone again: "I like Chinese President Xi," he wrote on his social channels. "But he is a very tough negotiator and it is extremely difficult to reach an agreement with him!"

The message is clear: Xi doesn't do what Trump wants.

TikTok in particular is likely to play a major role in today's phone call. Trump's goal: to finally get the ongoing crisis surrounding the Chinese video app off the table. But it won't happen that quickly with the Chinese head of state. In Der Spiegel, China analyst Henrietta Levin warns that we shouldn't expect too much.

According to Der Spiegel, representatives from both countries met in Madrid earlier this week to discuss possible solutions. They have made progress.

Cool-headed strategist vs. a hothead driven by gut instinct

Xi Jinping is seen as a cool-headed strategist who only holds talks when results are certain. Trump, on the other hand, relies on gut instinct. His motto: "Just let me talk to the guy." This is precisely what makes the upcoming call so unpredictable.

It is interesting to note in this context that the Chinese government sent an invitation to Trump to come to Beijing months ago, according to Der Spiegel, citing media reports.

Experts interpret the willingness of both sides to talk as a fundamental willingness to stay in contact. "Tactical stability" Levin the state that Trump and Xi could strive for. Whether they will achieve this is anything but certain.

It is hard to forget how the US and Chinese governments raised tariffs on each other to well over 100 percent shortly after Trump's "Liberation Day" in April. The USA now taxes imports from China at 30 percent, while China taxes imports from the USA at 10 percent.

There are many disputes

Other contentious issues between Beijing and Washington include China's proximity to Russia, its military shows of force in the Indo-Pacific, especially in its proximity to US allies Taiwan and the Philippines. Another explosive issue is how the countries supply each other - or not - with high-tech goods such as chips, which they need to make their state-of-the-art weapons systems work, among other things.

China has made it clear in recent months that it will not bend to Trump's will and will take up force trials with the USA without hesitation. This is despite the fact that escalation is generally not Xi's preferred course. He has also shown that he has painful countermeasures up his sleeve for the US, such as export restrictions on rare earths.

So for the time being, the most important aspect of the US-China summit phone call remains the fact that the two most powerful men in the world are talking to each other. Trump is unlikely to be able to wrest one of his beloved deals from his counterpart via video call.