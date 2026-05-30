The president feels unfairly treated and seems to be sulking: Donald Trump suddenly wants nothing more to do with the famous Kennedy Center in Washington.

ARCHIVE - US President Trump speaks next to renderings of the planned ballroom at the construction site in front of the White House. Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/AP/dpa

The reason: a judge ordered that Trump's name must disappear from the façade of the cultural institution in the US capital. A committee controlled by Trump had decided to rename it the Trump Kennedy Center - wrongly, as a judge has now ruled. This right is reserved for parliament.

In addition, the center may not be closed for two years for renovation work, at least for the time being, as planned by Trump in the summer.

The decision comes around two weeks before Trump's 80th birthday, which is to be celebrated with much fanfare, and is a setback for his plans to immortalize himself in the capital's landscape beyond his term of office.

Trump: No president is treated more unfairly by the courts

Trump reacted strongly to the ruling. "There has never been a President of the United States who has been treated as unfairly by the courts as I have," he said in a long post on social media. But instead of announcing an appeal, he called off his planned renovation of the center. He said he was "no longer interested" in pushing ahead with the project. It was not initially known whether Trump intends to continue in his role on the institution's board of trustees.

He had ordered that responsibility for the cultural institution be transferred "completely" to Congress - including "the operation, maintenance and administration". The judge should be ashamed of himself, Trump continued.

The court based its decision on the fact that Congress had once given the Kennedy Center its name and therefore only Congress was allowed to change it. It is therefore not entirely out of the question that Trump's name will end up back on the façade after all: At the moment, Trump's Republicans have a narrow majority in both chambers of parliament. Whether all Republican senators and representatives would also back Trump in this case, especially in an election year, seems at least questionable. It is also possible that the decision could still be contested.

Trump's fight against alleged left-wing propaganda from the cultural sector

Trump took control of the Kennedy Center shortly after taking office in January 2025 and announced a fight against "anti-American propaganda" in the cultural world. He dismissed several members of the board of trustees, took over the chairmanship and temporarily tasked his confidant Richard Grenell with realigning the institution. Grenell was previously the US ambassador in Berlin and had repeatedly caused a stir there with brusque statements.

In December, the Kennedy Center was renamed the Trump Kennedy Center. This led to major protests and artists canceled performances.

All genres of theater, dance and music are traditionally shown in the Kennedy Center building on the Potomac River. The building was named after former President John F. Kennedy (1917-1963).

Trump's planned closure of the Kennedy Center may not take place for the time being because, in the judge's opinion, a careful and open-ended examination was lacking for the decision to close. However, the repairs may continue. The court also did not prevent the decision-makers from temporarily closing the facility. However, a proper examination was required.

Critics speak of craving for recognition

The defeat for Trump stands in contrast to other places in the capital where the president is rebuilding, demolishing and renovating in order to shape the face of the city. Supporters say Trump is giving Washington a facelift. Critics see a brazen approach that is based solely on the president's taste and will. They speak of a craving for recognition.

The best example is the grounds of the White House, where Trump has had the east wing demolished and a huge ballroom built. New York Magazine once commented: "Trump is turning the White House into Mar-a-Lago." Trump's private estate Mar-a-Lago is known for its lavish design with gold elements. Trump is currently also having public spaces in Washington spruced up - also with a view to the celebrations around the 4th of July, when the USA celebrates its 250th birthday.

Trump is also planning a giant triumphal arch in the city. It is to tower over triumphal arches in other parts of the world - which is sure to please the president, who has a penchant for superlatives.