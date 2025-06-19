Ten years ago, Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the US presidency - news that was hardly taken seriously at the time. blue News shows how it was reported in 2015.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump's candidacy for US president caused ridicule, skepticism and irony in the Swiss press.

While some Swiss newspapers described him as a "pause clown" or a "bad joke", others saw him as a potential disruptive factor in the Republican election campaign.

In French-speaking Switzerland and Ticino, his candidacy was hardly taken seriously. Show more

On June 16, 2015 - almost exactly ten years ago - Donald Trump officially announced his candidacy for the US presidency at Trump Tower in New York.

The multi-billionaire with a penchant for self-promotion promised to make the USA "great again". With a wall on the border with Mexico, masses of new jobs and an end to "Obamacare".

Trump's candidacy - so it seemed - was seen as a bad joke in many places. In Switzerland, his appearance caused frowns, scorn and sharp comments. But soon nobody could laugh anymore.

An overview of the reactions in the press:

"NZZ": First sober, then "pause clown"

The NZZ initially reported Trump's candidacy briefly and soberly. NZZ/SMD

The "Neue Zürcher Zeitung" initially reported objectively on the basis of agency reports: Donald Trump wanted to stand up to Iran and terror in the Middle East and build a wall on the border with Mexico - "nobody could do that better than him".

The tone changed the next day. In a commentary, the Washington correspondent wrote that Trump's speech was a "meandering flow of words" full of self-praise. According to eyewitnesses, the announced audience of thousands turned out to be just a few hundred.

According to the NZZ, Trump has recently lost importance as a "Fox News clown". Above all, his candidacy is a "unique opportunity to bring the fireworks of his life to a grand finale".

"BaZ": Rumbling building lion with few chances

In Basel, Donald Trump was not seen as having much of a chance. BaZ/SMD

The "Basler Zeitung" described Trump as a man with a big ego and loud tones. He wanted to bring back jobs, strengthen America and build a wall against illegal immigrants ("Nobody is as good at building walls as I am").

However, the BaZ also referred to polls that gave him only slim chances. Trump's performance could do more harm than good for the Republican Party.

"BZ Basel": Nightmare with the big loudspeakers

BZ Basel" called Trump's election campaign launch a "circus". The candidate floated into the atrium of Trump Tower on the escalator, presented a document with his alleged fortune of 8.7 billion dollars and shouted: "I'm really rich!"

Trump promises everything - jobs, victories over IS, the end of Obamacare. For the BZ, he is a nightmare for the Republicans: despite high disapproval ratings, he has 3.6 percent - enough for the TV debates.

The journalist wrote: "No matter how idiotic what the 'me-me-me' candidate says may be - it will be heard because he can afford the biggest speakers."

The "BZ Basel" newspaper described many of Trump's statements as "idiotic". BZ Basel/SMD

"Tages-Anzeiger": A chauvinistic egomaniac - and a bad joke

The "Tages-Anzeiger" compared Trump to Paris Hilton: famous because he is rich. His statements are crude, racist and dangerous. "Trump is a bad joke", the commentary reads.

He has no chance of becoming president, but is damaging the political discourse and his own party. Hillary Clinton is probably secretly pleased about his candidacy - no one stands for "the men of yesterday" better than Donald Trump.

The "Tagi" newspaper rightly suspected that Trump would become a danger to political discourse. Tagi/SMD

"Blick am Abend": Trump's candidacy lands below "Absurdistan"

The now defunct "Blick am Abend" reported on Trump's candidacy with an ironic undertone. Under the heading "Absurdistan", it made fun of internet memes that already saw the White House redesigned in the style of a kitschy Trump Tower. The candidacy was mainly treated as an internet phenomenon.

In "Blick am Abend", the candidacy was only worth a meme report. Blick am Abend/SMD

Only a marginal report in French-speaking Switzerland

In French-speaking Switzerland, coverage was extremely limited. Neither "Le Matin" nor "20 Minutes" devoted more than a few lines to Trump's candidacy.

"20 Minutes" at least highlighted a quote that set the tone of the campaign: "I will be the greatest president of labor that God has ever created."

"20 minutes" on June 17, 2015: The report on Trump is in the 20-second column (Billionaire en lice, in German: Milliardär im Rennen). 20min/SMD

Ticino: "Vote for me because I'm rich"

In the Italian-language edition of "20 minuti", Trump was mockingly summarized: "Votatemi perché sono davvero ricco " - "Vote for me because I'm really rich". The text described Trump's appearance as a mixture of self-promotion and reality TV.

His message: his wealth is proof enough that he can lead the USA back to its former greatness. No lobbyists are needed for this, just him and his billion-dollar fortune.

Page 2 of the Ticino edition of "20 Minuten": "Vote for me because I'm rich." 20min/SMD

Foreign press: From "clown" to "sack of rice"

The media blog "Übermedien" documented the international reactions: The British "Daily News" showed Trump on its front page as a clown with a red nose.

The German newspaper "Welt kompakt" even placed his candidacy in a section called "Sack of Rice" - where otherwise intentionally irrelevant news would be.

The "Daily News" showed Trump as a clown. Ubermedien/Daily News

Video on the topic