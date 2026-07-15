Donald Trump has revealed the first details of his upcoming address to the nation. The focus will be on “free and fair elections.” According to U.S. media reports, the White House plans to present newly declassified intelligence documents in support of this.

First details have leaked Trump Announces a "Huge Revelation" — Now It's Clear What It's About

Here's what it's all about Donald Trump has announced that he will devote his address to the nation on Thursday to the topics of elections and election integrity.

According to U.S. media reports, newly released intelligence documents are said to address potential vulnerabilities in the election infrastructure and alleged attempts by foreign actors to influence the election.

Critics accuse Trump of once again stoking unsubstantiated doubts about the 2020 presidential election—the White House rejects speculation about the exact content of the speech. Summary created with

Donald Trump has provided the first hints about the content of his highly anticipated address to the nation. During an appearance in the Oval Office, the U.S. president said the speech would focus on “free and fair elections” as well as voting machines. He declined to reveal any further details.

"It's really, really a big deal," Trump said. "Without free and fair elections, you don't have a country." The address is scheduled for Thursday evening during prime time.

According to reports in the U.S. media, the government has been working for weeks to declassify previously secret government documents. These include documents on election systems as well as findings from earlier investigations into the 2020 presidential election.

Documents are intended to support the doubts

According to the «Washington Post," Trump could present findings indicating that election systems have technical vulnerabilities and that foreign actors—particularly China and Venezuela—have attempted to influence the election. This, even though previous investigations found no evidence that votes were manipulated or election results altered.

The "New York Times" also reports that a working group within the government has compiled numerous documents from various intelligence agencies. According to government officials, these are to be released to support Trump’s allegations. However, it is still unclear which documents will actually be presented.

The White House is keeping a low profile

The White House declined to comment on the speech's content. Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt simply stated that "anonymous sources" were currently speculating about the content. No one knows yet what Trump will ultimately say.

To this day, Trump continues to insist on his claim—which has been debunked for years—that he was cheated out of his 2020 election victory. However, courts, election authorities, and previous investigations have found no evidence to support this. At the same time, his administration has initiated various measures in recent months to overhaul election rules and procedures ahead of the congressional elections.

Trump also likes to talk about regional election fraud MAGA wittert Manipulation «Dritte-Welt-Staat!» – Trump eskaliert nach Wahl-Pleite in Kalifornien

The speech comes at a sensitive time

The announced televised address comes just a few months before the U.S. midterm elections. With their poll numbers falling, Republicans fear they may lose their majority in Congress.

Furthermore, the speech comes at a time of growing international tensions. At the same time, the escalation with Iran and domestic debates on voting rights and election security are keeping the U.S. government busy. Trump has therefore already hinted that, in addition to the elections, other topics will be part of his address.