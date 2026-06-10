Despite the ceasefire in the Iran conflict, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced another attack against the country. “We hit them hard yesterday, and we’re going to hit them hard again today,” the Republican told reporters at noon (U.S. local time) at the White House. At the same time, he pressed Iran to agree to a deal.

The strikes on Tuesday night were carried out in response to the downing of a U.S. helicopter. The U.S. military bombed anti-aircraft installations, ground control stations, and radar facilities in Iran near the Strait of Hormuz. On Tuesday evening, Trump had blamed Iran for the downing and announced retaliation.

According to Iranian media, Tehran subsequently attacked U.S. bases in the Gulf region and in Jordan, including with ballistic missiles. Kuwait’s air defense was deployed, according to military reports. Sirens also sounded again in Bahrain.

Regarding efforts to reach a diplomatic resolution to the Iran conflict, Trump said they would see what becomes of “the deal.” “We were very close to a deal, but they keep stalling us.” They should sign the agreement, Trump urged. “It’s a good deal.”