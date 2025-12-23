Trump announces construction of new battleships - Gallery US President Donald Trump announces the construction of new "Trump-class" warships at his resort in Palm Beach on December 22, 2025. Image: Keystone/AP/Alex Brandon US President Donald Trump (2nd from left) at the announcement in Palm Beach - behind him (from left to right) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Secretary of the Navy John Phelan. Image: Keystone/AP/Alex Brandon Donald Trump with a picture of the planned warship "Defiant". Image: Keystone/AP/Alex Brandon Image of the planned warship "Defiant" is to have cannons, lasers - and laser cannons. Image: Keystone/AP/Alex Brandon Another picture of "Defiant". Image: Keystone/AP/Alex Brandon Trump announces construction of new battleships - Gallery US President Donald Trump announces the construction of new "Trump-class" warships at his resort in Palm Beach on December 22, 2025. Image: Keystone/AP/Alex Brandon US President Donald Trump (2nd from left) at the announcement in Palm Beach - behind him (from left to right) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Secretary of the Navy John Phelan. Image: Keystone/AP/Alex Brandon Donald Trump with a picture of the planned warship "Defiant". Image: Keystone/AP/Alex Brandon Image of the planned warship "Defiant" is to have cannons, lasers - and laser cannons. Image: Keystone/AP/Alex Brandon Another picture of "Defiant". Image: Keystone/AP/Alex Brandon

Donald Trump's US government has renamed the Pentagon the War Department. It invokes a warrior ethos among soldiers. Now Trump makes another announcement.

US President Donald Trump has announced the construction of two new warships for the navy. The series will bear his name: the "Trump Class" warships will be longer, faster, larger and "100 times" more powerful, making them the largest battleships in the world, said the Republican in the presence of Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of State John Phelan, who is responsible for the Navy. Trump held out the prospect of starting with the two ships and gradually increasing their number to up to 25.

The project is intended to support the domestic industry and it is hoped that the world will show the United States "respect", Trump added at the presentation in the US state of Florida. The steel ships will also bear the President's name. At the presentation, Trump stood between large graphics showing the steel ships in combat situations. The Republican spoke of a "Golden Fleet", in reference to his announcement of a "Golden Age" for America at the start of his second term of office. He used the term "battleship" several times.

According to Der Spiegel, the new ships will be equipped with guns and missiles and will also be able to carry weapons systems that have not yet been developed, such as laser systems and hypersonic weapons. They could also be equipped with nuclear-armed sea-based cruise missiles. The ships would be "very much controlled by artificial intelligence", said the President, without explaining this important point further.

New image for the US military

Trump's government wants to give the US military a new image. It has stepped up its rhetoric and is talking about reviving the "warrior ethos" among soldiers. In terms of security policy, Trump's government is avowedly pursuing the strategy of "peace through strength" - according to the motto, Trump also said that hopefully the new ships would never have to be deployed.