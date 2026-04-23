ARCHIVE - A boy walks past a destroyed building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in the center of Beirut a week ago. Photo: Hussein Malla/AP/dpa Keystone

The current ceasefire between the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia in Lebanon and Israel is to be extended by three weeks, according to US President Donald Trump. He made the announcement on his Truth Social platform after a meeting of representatives of the hostile neighboring countries Israel and Lebanon at the White House. The current ten-day ceasefire would have expired late Sunday evening without an extension.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Hezbollah did not comment initially. Following the announcement of the first ceasefire, it had kept open whether it would adhere to it.

Trump announces meeting with Netanyahu and Aoun

"The United States will work with Lebanon to help it protect itself from Hezbollah," said Trump. He will also receive Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in the near future.

He described the meeting in the White House as historic. According to him, Vice President JD Vance and Foreign Minister Marco Rubio were joined by the US ambassadors to Israel and Lebanon as well as senior representatives of Israel and Lebanon.

Rare meeting in Washington

Direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon had already taken place in Washington last week: Their ambassadors to the US met at the US State Department for talks - the first meeting of its kind in decades. However, Lebanon wants to curb Hezbollah's influence in the country and is not an active party to the militia's war with Israel. Lebanon's government has increased the pressure on Hezbollah.

According to Netanyahu, Israel is seeking a permanent peace agreement with Lebanon and the disarmament of Hezbollah. The Lebanese government wants to achieve a permanent ceasefire and a withdrawal of Israeli soldiers from the south of the country. However, Hezbollah has so far refused to give up its weapons and Israel's troops have been stationed in southern Lebanon for a year and a half - so far with no prospect of a rapid withdrawal. A comprehensive peace agreement is therefore questionable.

Ceasefire also extended in Iran war

The war in Lebanon is closely linked to the war in Iran because Iran is Hezbollah's most important supporter and it is also acting in the interests of or on instructions from Tehran. Trump also recently unilaterally extended a ceasefire in the Iran war shortly before it was due to expire. The weapons are to remain silent until the Iranian leadership comes to the negotiating table with a united proposal, according to Trump. Iran has not yet commented on this.

Since the start of the Iran war at the end of February, Hezbollah and the Israeli military have also been engaged in another serious confrontation. In response to the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Hezbollah has been firing rockets towards Israel again since the beginning of March. Several people have been killed there. The Israeli air force responded with massive airstrikes, killing more than 2,000 people and displacing around 1.2 million. The Israeli military also increased its presence in southern Lebanon and advanced further there with its ground troops in order to take action against Hezbollah, according to its own statements.