US President Donald Trump has announced a "final decision" on the negotiations with Iran. He will now meet in the Situation Room, Trump announced late this morning (local time) on the Truth Social platform. The Situation Room is a command room in the White House. It is where a US president traditionally meets with security, military and secret service representatives.

Intensive negotiations on a framework agreement between the USA and Iran have been going on for days. According to reports, an agreement is imminent. However, it was recently unclear whether Trump would agree to an agreement negotiated by negotiators. There was also initially no confirmation from the Iranian leadership. A ceasefire has been in place between the two countries since April 8.

Trump: Strait of Hormuz must be opened immediately

In his post, Trump once again emphasized that Iran must commit that the country will never possess a nuclear weapon or a nuclear bomb. In addition, the Strait of Hormuz must be opened "immediately" and ships must be allowed to pass through without paying a toll.

Since the start of the war on February 28, transportation through the strait, which is important for global oil trade, had practically come to a standstill due to an Iranian blockade. As a result, oil and gas prices on the energy markets shot up. The USA blocked Iranian ports in return.

Trump: No money will be exchanged

The US President also announced that the US naval blockade of Iranian ports would be lifted as part of the potential agreement. The enriched uranium in Iran is also to be uncovered by the USA and destroyed in close coordination with Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency. Furthermore, no money is to be exchanged until further notice. Whether Trump was referring to frozen Iranian assets remained unclear.

The US news portal "Axios" had previously reported, citing US officials, that negotiators from both sides had agreed on a 60-day declaration of intent to extend the ceasefire and begin negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program. However, Trump and the Iranian leadership still have to agree to this, according to the report.