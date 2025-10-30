Trump threatens to resume nuclear tests Picture: Screenshot Truth Social / Donald J. Trump

Sabre-rattling or a turning point? President Trump wants to increase the prestige and effectiveness of the US military. Now the president is announcing new nuclear weapons tests, even though a moratorium has been in place for decades.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Donald Trump has announced nuclear weapons tests.

These are to begin immediately, the President announced on his Truth Social platform.

The President indicated that this was necessary in order to catch up with other countries.

Russia, for example, has recently announced several tests. Show more

US President Donald Trump has announced the immediate start of new nuclear weapons tests. He justified the measure in a post on the Truth Social platform with the test programs of other countries. He had instructed the recently renamed Department of Defense to conduct tests "on the same basis", Trump continued.

The nature of the tests and which weapons are to be tested initially remained unclear. Should the USA actually carry out nuclear weapons tests again for the first time in more than 30 years, other nuclear powers could also dare to break cover.

The US President's announcement came just before a meeting with China's President Xi Jinping in South Korea. During the meeting, Trump did not answer a question from journalists about the announced nuclear weapons tests. Like Russia, the USA and China are established nuclear powers, as are the UK and France.

Donald Trump - pictured in South Korea - on Truth Social: "The United States has more nuclear weapons than any other country." (October 29, 2025) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

Last nuclear test by the USA in 1992

The last US nuclear test to date was conducted on September 23, 1992, at what is now known as the Nevada National Security Site. In the same year, then US President George H. W. Bush announced a moratorium on underground nuclear tests.

However, the USA has the option of resuming tests on the same site. According to the Scientific Service of the US Congress, the President is authorized to permit a nuclear test under certain conditions.

There was initial resistance in the US parliament immediately after the Republican's announcement. "Absolutely not. I will introduce a bill to put an end to this," wrote Dina Titus, Democratic congresswoman from Nevada, on Platform X.

Absolutely not. I’ll be introducing legislation to put a stop to this.https://t.co/ln4H0XmlFr — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) October 30, 2025

Russia tested long-range nuclear missile

Only a few days ago, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin declared that the test of the long-range nuclear missile "Burevestnik" had been successful. According to Russian sources, it was tested during a recent maneuver by Russian nuclear forces on October 21. At a meeting with the Russian General Staff, Putin emphasized the military strength of Russia as a nuclear power. However, the Russian test was a test of a new carrier system, not a test of a nuclear weapon.

Disarmament treaty expires

The New Start nuclear disarmament treaty, the last major arms control agreement between the USA and Russia, expires in February 2026. So far, there are no clear negotiations on a successor agreement. The Kremlin recently declared that it would be impossible to renegotiate it. According to a spokesperson, this is not practically feasible in terms of time.

The New Start treaty was concluded in 2010 and extended for the last time by five years in 2021. It provides for a reduction in nuclear warheads and delivery systems.

In his post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that the USA has more nuclear weapons than any other country. However, according to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), Russia currently possesses the most confirmed nuclear weapons - over 5500 warheads - while the USA has 5044 nuclear weapons. The USA is investing billions in the modernization of its nuclear arsenal.

In addition to the five permanent members of the UN Security Council as established nuclear powers, there are four other states with nuclear weapons, according to the peace research institute Sipri: India, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel.

UN envoy warns of risk of nuclear weapons use

According to the UN Envoy for Disarmament Affairs, Izumi Nakamitsu, the risk of nuclear weapons being used is higher than it has been since the Cold War. "It is remarkable how quickly we have forgotten the lessons of the Cold War," she said in April. "At no time since the height of the Cold War has the risk of nuclear weapons being used been so high - and the mechanisms to prevent their use so fragile."

According to the US Congress in the summer of 2024, an expert from the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), the organization responsible for the safety and effectiveness of the US nuclear arsenal, stated that there was no technical need for nuclear tests. According to Congress, analysts had expressed concerns that the development of new warhead designs by the NNSA could lead to calls for a resumption of nuclear weapons tests.

An international nuclear test ban treaty was adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1996. The USA did not ratify the treaty. Russia subsequently withdrew its ratification at the end of 2023. Neither country had conducted nuclear weapons tests since the 1990s.

Nuclear weapons have only ever been used once in war

At the end of the Second World War, the USA dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima in 1945. A second bomb hit Nagasaki three days later. These were the first - and so far only - nuclear weapons attacks in the history of war.

It is estimated that more than 70,000 people died in Hiroshima in one fell swoop, rising to 140,000 by the end of 1945. In Nagasaki, around 70,000 inhabitants had died by the end of the year. It will never be possible to determine the exact number of victims because many died from the long-term effects of the radiation.

Russia criticizes planned US missile defence system

According to media reports, the Kremlin recently criticized Trump's push to develop a missile defence system called "Golden Dome". Trump wants to build the system by the end of his term of office, based on the model of the Israeli "Iron Dome" defense system. The planned "Golden Dome" is to go far beyond the existing US defense systems and would differ significantly from the Israeli model.