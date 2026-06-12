According to statements by U.S. President Donald Trump, Iran is also signaling that an agreement is imminent. According to Iranian media, a largely finalized draft of a framework agreement is already in place.

ARCHIVE – An Iranian flag in front of the reactor building at the Bushehr nuclear power plant. Photo: Vahid Salemi/AP/dpa/Archive image

Is an agreement imminent? Trump announces Iran deal – now Tehran is also talking about a breakthrough

After Donald Trump held out the prospect of an imminent framework agreement with Iran on Thursday, similar signals also came from Tehran.

According to the state news agency IRNA, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghai stated in a television broadcast that a corresponding negotiation text had been largely finalized.

Accordingly, both sides are working on a document intended to serve as the basis for further talks.

Trust remains the biggest obstacle

Despite the positive signals, mistrust between the two countries remains high. Baghai once again criticized the U.S. approach to negotiations and accused Washington of repeatedly changing its positions.

Even within Iran, there is apparently still no complete consensus. As the Tasnim news agency reported, the agreement has not yet been finalized.

According to this information, the current draft comprises a total of 14 points.

Significance for the Strait of Hormuz

According to reports, the document is not initially intended to be a comprehensive peace or nuclear agreement. Rather, it aims to establish a framework to facilitate further negotiations.

Nevertheless, even such an agreement could have practical consequences. Observers point in particular to the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most important shipping routes for global oil trade.

Should the framework agreement come to fruition, the passage could be fully reopened to international trade. That would send an important signal to energy markets and global trade.

Trump is banking on diplomatic success

For Trump, an agreement with Tehran would also be of great significance in terms of foreign policy. The incumbent U.S. president has repeatedly emphasized in recent months that he prefers a diplomatic solution.

Whether the talks will actually lead to a binding agreement remains to be seen, however. While both sides are signaling progress, recent statements from Tehran indicate that significant differences remain.