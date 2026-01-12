Mass protests escalate Trump announces punitive tariffs against all of Iran's trading partners
12.1.2026 - 23:52
People have been taking to the streets in Iran for weeks. The rulers react with brutal severity, hundreds of demonstrators are dead. The son of the last Shah calls for the fall of the regime. US President Trump now threatens the regime. The developments in the ticker.
The most important facts at a glance
- People have been taking to the streets in Iran for around two weeks.
- The trigger is an economic crisis in the country.
- US President Trump warns Tehran against violence against the protesters.
- Iran is threatening to retaliate if the USA intervenes.
- Trump has recently warned the Iranian leadership several times against the use of violence against protesters.
- Now the US President says Tehran wants to negotiate - without going into details.
- The mass protests are continuing despite the growing death toll and excessive threats from the security apparatus.
- More than 600 people are said to have been killed so far.
- Warnings from Iran and the USA are raising concerns about a regional expansion.

11.52 pm
German Foreign Minister calls for tougher sanctions
Following a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has called for tougher measures against the leadership in Tehran. Iran is seen as an "unjust regime" without popular legitimacy that uses means against its own people "that violate all rules of humanity", said Wadephul. He announced that the German government would attempt to extend sanctions to the Iranian leadership. This would include a listing in the European Union's terror sanctions regime. This has not yet been possible because it requires unanimity in the EU. He called on the member states to re-examine the issue in light of the violent action against demonstrators.
The international community must also make it clear together that it stands in solidarity with the Iranian people, Wadephul continued. There was a common understanding on this with Rubio. Germany and the USA wanted to work towards the G7 states issuing a joint declaration.
In response to a question about possible military intervention by the USA, Wadephul referred to the responsibility of the American government and US President Donald Trump for such decisions. It was the task of the US government to communicate whether and when concrete measures would be taken.
-
11.06 pm
Trump announces punitive tariffs against all of Iran's trading partners
Update 11.25 p.m.: US tariffs of 25 percent are to apply to all countries doing business with Iran. This was announced by President Donald Trump on the online platform Truth Social. In the short post, it was not initially clear what exactly the phrase "doing business with Iran" covers. The most important trading partners of the Islamic Republic, which is subject to far-reaching sanctions by the USA and the EU, include India, China and Turkey.
This is not the first time that the US President has resorted to such "indirect" tariffs. During the war in Ukraine, Trump had already imposed tariffs of up to 50% on goods from India in connection with the country's purchases of Russian oil. Meanwhile, additional tariffs against China could reignite the trade conflict between Beijing and Washington after a period of relative calm.
-
22:43
Spokesperson: Trump continues to consider air strikes in Iran
According to the White House, US President Donald Trump is still considering a possible military intervention in Iran to stop the violent crackdown on mass protests by the security forces there. Air strikes are "one of the many, many options" on the table for Trump, said his spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt. At the same time, however, she also emphasized that "diplomacy is always the first option for the president". According to Leavitt, Iranian representatives in contacts with the US special envoy Steve Witkoff take "a completely different tone" than in their public statements. Trump is interested in "exploring" these messages from the Iranian side, which are sent in private, she added. The spokeswoman was not more specific.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had previously said that his government was prepared for war. However, he added that Tehran was also "ready for negotiations". However, these negotiations would have to be "fair, with equal rights and based on mutual respect".
On Sunday, Trump had threatened that the US military would consider "very drastic options" for action against Iran. He spoke to journalists on board the presidential aircraft Air Force One when asked whether the leadership in Tehran had crossed the red line he had previously mentioned - the killing of demonstrators. "It looks like they're starting to do that," he said. Then on Monday, Leavitt said Trump didn't want to see "people being killed on the streets of Tehran, and unfortunately that's something we're seeing now."
-
10:08 p.m.
Iran summons ambassadors from European countries
Iran has summoned ambassadors from Germany, France and Great Britain to the Foreign Ministry after European heads of government expressed their solidarity with the anti-government protests. According to a statement from the state broadcaster, videos of the unrest were shown at the meeting. The "violent acts" had exceeded the limits of peaceful demonstrations. The German Foreign Office reported that the German ambassador had been summoned.
The Foreign Ministry in Paris also confirmed that the French ambassador had been summoned. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had discussed the current developments in the country with the European ambassadors. The European ambassadors had emphatically expressed their concern, it was said in Paris.
There was no explicit confirmation of the appointment from London. Government circles merely stated that the ambassador had attended a planned appointment at the Iranian Foreign Ministry in Tehran. British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper had previously praised the courage of the demonstrators in particular. The right to freedom of expression and freedom of assembly are fundamental rights, said Cooper. She added: "The exercise of these rights should never be met with the threat of violence or repression."
Tehran demanded that the statements of solidarity be withdrawn. The summoning of an ambassador is considered a harsh diplomatic measure.
-
9.30 p.m.
Apparently more than 600 demonstrators killed in Iran
According to human rights activists, almost 650 demonstrators have been killed in the nationwide protests against the authoritarian government in Iran. The Oslo-based human rights organization Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO) put the death toll since the outbreak of the protests at the end of December at at least 648.
"At the same time, unconfirmed reports indicate that at least several hundred people, and according to some estimates even more than 6,000, may have been killed," the organization wrote on Platform X. Some estimates put the number of arrests at more than 10,000, it added.
Iranian state media and activists have also reported in recent days that dozens of security forces have been killed in the unrest. None of the information can be independently verified at this time.
Sixteen days into the new wave of anti-government nationwide protests in Iran, at least 648 protesters, including nine children under the age of 18, have been killed, and thousands injured.— Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO) (@IHRights) January 12, 2026
At the same time, unverified reports indicate that at least several hundred people, and… pic.twitter.com/1qWNGHEp06
-
5:35 a.m.
Trump: "Iran has called, they want to negotiate"
In view of the mass protests in Iran against the authoritarian state leadership, US President Donald Trump is increasing the pressure on the Islamic Republic. "Iran wants to negotiate," he told journalists on board the government aircraft Air Force One. A meeting with Iranian representatives may be arranged, he said. In view of what is happening in Iran, however, the USA may have to act beforehand, Trump warned with regard to the ongoing protests. He did not specify what Iran would like to discuss with the USA.
"Iran has called, they want to negotiate," Trump said. They are tired of being beaten by the US, he said - probably with a view to the Israeli attacks on the Iranian nuclear program, in which the US military also participated last year. A journalist had initially asked Trump on the plane whether Iran might want to negotiate with the USA again about its controversial nuclear program. However, the reporter then asked in general terms whether Iran wanted to negotiate.
Trump is considering supporting the protesters in Iran with satellite internet. He wanted to speak on the phone on Sunday (local time) with tech billionaire Elon Musk, whose company SpaceX operates the Starlink service. Iran's state leadership has almost completely blocked internet access for the people, and telephone connections also appeared to have stopped working in some cases. This is intended to make communication between the demonstrators more difficult. It is also intended to suppress the publication of reports, photos and videos about the mass protests.
Prior to the attacks in Iran last year, Tehran's representatives had held indirect talks with US special envoy Steve Witkoff on Iran's controversial nuclear program.
-
3.39 p.m.
"The streets are full of blood"
According to activists, the demonstrations in Iran have spread to 186 cities. 483 demonstrators have been killed, reported the US-based human rights network HRANA. A total of 544 people have been killed so far, including children and 47 security forces. Around 10,700 people have been arrested, it added. The organization's claims could not be independently verified.
The British broadcaster BBC quoted a source in Tehran on Sunday as saying: "The situation here is very, very bad". The security forces had fired live ammunition. "It's like a war zone, the streets are full of blood. They are taking the bodies away in trucks," he said. This information could not be verified at first either.
The Iranian government has not yet given an official total number of victims. HRANA's figures could not be verified independently because the Internet was switched off in Iran and telephone connections were interrupted. However, HRANA has provided reliable and ultimately accurate figures in previous protests. The organization relies on a network of activists within Iran.Iran: No end to protests in sight - concern about expansion - GalleryIran: No end to protests in sight - concern about expansion - Gallery
-
3.28 pm
Trump considers help for protests with satellite internet
In view of the communications blockade in Iran, US President Donald Trump is considering supporting the mass protests in the country with satellite internet. When asked by a journalist whether he would make Starlink accessible in Iran, the Republican said they would talk about it and get the internet up and running again if possible. Trump later stated that he would call tech billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday evening (local time). His company SpaceX is the world's leading provider of satellite internet with its Starlink service.
Trump had previously repeatedly promised support to participants in the ongoing mass protests against the authoritarian leadership in the Islamic Republic of Iran.
The Iranian leadership has been blocking the internet in the country since Thursday, as well as telephone connections in some cases. This is generally intended to make communication between the demonstrators more difficult. In addition, the publication of reports, photos and videos about the mass protests is to be suppressed. A connection to the outside world would be possible via the Starlink satellite system, provided the necessary terminals are available.
The US President also told journalists on board the Air Force One government aircraft that the United States was taking the situation in Iran very seriously. "The military is looking at it, and we are looking at some very drastic options. We will make a decision." Trump stated that he was receiving hourly reports on developments in Iran.
Several US media outlets had previously reported, citing US officials, that Trump was considering possible military strikes in Iran, but also measures that did not require direct military intervention. Trump and his national security team were considering cyberattacks and military strikes by the US or Israel, among other options, two people privy to the White House deliberations told the AP news agency.
Iran had threatened its arch-enemy Israel and the US with retaliatory strikes, for example on targets such as US military bases in the Middle East, in the event of a US attack in support of the nationwide protest movement. Asked about this, Trump now said: "If they do that, we will hit them harder than they've ever been hit before."
-
2 o'clock
Report: US government discusses options against Iran
According to the Wall Street Journal, a meeting with senior officials is planned for Tuesday. The meeting is expected to discuss possible options, including strengthening anti-government online sources, the use of cyber weapons against Iranian military and civilian sites, as well as further sanctions against the country's leadership and military strikes. However, Trump is not expected to make a final decision at the meeting.
Meanwhile, Pahlavi also called on all Iranian embassies and consulates outside Iran to replace the "shameful flag of the Islamic Republic" with the old flag that was last used during the reign of his father Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi. His pro-Western monarchy was overthrown by an Islamic revolution in 1979. The Shah left the country with his family and died abroad.
The old flag was a green-white-red tricolor with a lion and the sun in the middle, a historical symbol of Persia. The Islamic Republic's flag, which is also green, white and red, has a red emblem in the middle that stylizes the Arabic word "Allah" (God). Along the transitions between green and white and between white and red is the phrase "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest) in white Kufic script.
-
1.27 a.m.
Shah's son calls for regime overthrow
In a new message to the protest movement in Iran, Reza Pahlavi, the son of the Shah who was overthrown in 1979, calls for the next phase of the uprising "to overthrow the Islamic Republic". In addition to the occupation of central streets in the cities, all institutions responsible for the propaganda of the state leadership and the interruption of communication are now "legitimate targets", he declared on the X platform. Due to the internet ban, however, it is unclear whether and to what extent people in Iran will even get to see his demands.
Beloved people of Iran, my courageous compatriots,— Reza Pahlavi (@PahlaviReza) January 11, 2026
Over the past two weeks—especially in the last four days—you have shaken the foundations of the illegitimate Islamic Republic through massive, nationwide demonstrations. Now, relying on your overwhelming response to the recent… https://t.co/o5uEd7KHsY
Pahlavi also called on all Iranian embassies and consulates outside Iran to replace the "shameful flag of the Islamic Republic" with the old flag that was last used during the reign of his father Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi. His pro-Western monarchy was overthrown by an Islamic revolution in 1979. The Shah left the country with his family and died abroad.
-
0.10 a.m.
New threats against demonstrators
Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf has accused the protest movement of wanting to create a basis for US military intervention. However, the "enemies" should know that the country's defenders would destroy them, he said according to a translation by the propaganda channel Press TV.
-
Monday, January 12, 2026, 0.01 a.m.
Guterres calls for an end to violence
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for an end to state violence against the protesters. He was "shocked" by the reports of violence, he wrote on X and called for "maximum restraint" by the security forces. EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola encouraged the demonstrators to continue the protests. "To the brave girls, students, men and women on the streets: This is your time," she wrote on social media. She called on the state leadership to initiate a change of course.
Shocked by reports of violence & excessive use of force by the Iranian authorities against protesters resulting in deaths & injuries in recent days.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) January 11, 2026
The rights to freedom of expression, association & peaceful assembly must be fully respected & protected.
I urge the Iranian…
Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf previously accused the protest movement of wanting to create a basis for US military intervention. However, the "enemies" should know that the country's defenders would destroy them, he said according to a translation by the propaganda channel Press TV. US President Trump had repeatedly warned Tehran against killing demonstrators. According to US media, he is considering attacking Iran for suppressing the mass protests.