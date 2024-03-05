3.54 pm

The day after their big debut, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her newly crowned running mate Tim Walz begin a tour of particularly contested states. The Democratic duo's kick-off in Philadelphia in arguably the most important swing state, Pennsylvania, will be followed by appearances in Wisconsin and Michigan. The election campaign is entering the hot phase: Republican opponent Donald Trump is sending his vice-chairman J.D. Vance to the same states at the same time.

Harris and Walz were welcomed to thunderous cheers in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening (local time). Harris had moved to the front row following US President Joe Biden's decision not to run again. Her official nomination should have taken place at the Democratic Party convention in Chicago from August 19 to 22, but was brought forward for bureaucratic reasons and handled digitally.

At their first joint appearance, Harris was confident of victory. "We have the momentum and I know exactly what we're up against," said the 59-year-old, praising her running mate as a leader - Walz is "the kind of vice president America deserves". Among other things, she emphasized the 60-year-old's support for military veterans, unions, liberal abortion rights and stricter gun laws.

Walz has been governor of the state of Minnesota since 2019 and was previously a long-serving member of the House of Representatives. Before his political career, he worked as a teacher for many years. The married father of two is known for his down-to-earth and direct way of conveying political messages. His wife Gwen is also a teacher.

The fact that Harris ultimately opted for a candidate without a strong national profile came as a surprise to many. In his new role, Walz went straight into a verbal attack on the Republican opposition: He made fun of Trump and Vance, accusing them of mendacity. "Donald Trump is not fighting for you or your family," Walz said of the ex-president. He then added, referring to his own childhood in the rural US state of Nebraska: "He never sat at a kitchen table like the one I grew up at, where we wondered how we were going to pay the bills. He sat at his country club in Mar-a-Lago and figured out how to cut taxes for his rich friends."

He was sarcastic about Trump's running mate Vance: "Like all the normal people I grew up with in the heartland, J.D. went to (the elite university) Yale, had his career funded by Silicon Valley billionaires and then wrote a bestseller bashing the people back home." The audience responded to the quipping Vice with loud cheers.