Both friends and foes have to give Donald Trump credit for one thing: It never gets boring with the 47th president of the USA. You can find all the news about the New Yorker and the country he governs here in the ticker.
- Donald Trump has been President of the USA again since January 20, 2025. It is already his second term in office: he was already in the White House once, from 2017 to 2021.
- You can read all the developments up to March 26, 2025 here.
22:25
Trump announces tariffs of 25 percent on car imports
Update 10.42 p.m.: US President Donald Trump has announced tariffs of 25 percent on car imports. "If you build your car in the United States, there will be no tariff," said the Republican at a media conference in the White House.
The move further inflames the trade conflict between the USA and the European Union. The punitive measures are likely to hit the German car industry particularly hard. Trump wants to use the tariffs to strengthen the USA as a production location and reduce trade deficits.
"We will get back some of the money that was taken from us," argued Trump, who has long complained about trade imbalances with other countries. The US President predicted that the move would ensure that car manufacturers would once again produce more in the USA and asserted: "I think our automotive industry will flourish like never before."
This is the beginning of the "day of liberation in America", Trump continued. He has been saying for weeks that April 2 - when he wants to announce a large-scale tariff package - will be a "day of liberation" for the country. The car tariffs are therefore just a foretaste of further special levies that Trump wants to present in the coming week.
21:54
Rubio: "Someone has made a big mistake"
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has spoken of a "big mistake" in a group chat with regard to the affair surrounding the discussion of US military attack plans in Yemen. However, the top American diplomat was referring to the fact that the journalist Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of "The Atlantic" magazine, was able to read along when senior government and authority representatives spread plans for attacks on the Houthi militia in Yemen on the messaging app Signal.
"Somebody made a big mistake and added a journalist," Rubio said of the group chat on the Signal app during a trip to the Caribbean alongside Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness. "Nothing against journalists, but you shouldn't be there," he said. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz had taken responsibility for inadvertently inviting Goldberg to the group.
Rubio also addressed the question of whether confidential or secret information was shared in the chat. That was not the case, the Department of Defense assured him. "It didn't jeopardize anyone's life or the mission. There was no intelligence information," he said. "There were no war plans. That was sort of a description of what we were able to communicate to our colleagues around the world when the time came."
9:27 p.m.
Canadian prime minister: Trump's trade war is hurting Americans
The Canadian prime minister has underlined his disapproval of US President Donald Trump's trade policy. "His trade war is hurting American consumers and workers, and it will hurt even more. I see that American consumer confidence is at a multi-year low," said Mark Carney at a campaign appearance in Windsor, Ontario. Relations between the US and Canada are more strained than at any other time in their shared history, he said.
"He wants to break us so America can own us," Carney said of Trump. "And it will never happen because we're not just looking out for ourselves, we're looking out for each other," he said, not far from the Ambassador Bridge, considered the busiest border crossing between the US and Canada. A quarter of the trade between the two countries takes place over the bridge. The transportation route also plays an important role for the automotive industry - cars are Canada's second most important export.
Carney said that goods worth 140 billion Canadian dollars (around 86 billion Swiss francs) are transported on the bridge every year - and goods worth 400 million Canadian dollars (around 250 billion Swiss francs) every day. "Now these figures and the jobs and salaries associated with them are at stake," said Carney. "The relationship between Canada and the United States has changed. We haven't changed it."
8:56 p.m.
Republican senator urges clarification of signals affair
There is now also criticism from the ranks of the Republicans in the affair surrounding the handling of high-ranking US government representatives with attack plans in Yemen. The use of the messaging app Signal by high-ranking national security officials to discuss military plans must be investigated by the Inspector General, demanded Senator Roger Wicker, head of the Armed Forces Committee. In addition, the Senate must be informed of the details in a secret session. In addition, it should be investigated whether the magazine "The Atlantic" published an exact transcript of the signal chat.
While most Republicans in Congress apparently want to sit the matter out, Wicker announced that he and the highest-ranking Democrat on the Armed Services Committee, his colleague Jack Reed, would write to the government asking for clarification. When asked whether there should be consequences for Hegseth, Wicker replied: "Let's wait and see." The government "all the way up to the president" should play a mediating role, he said.
20:39
Hegseth defends himself against accusations
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has dismissed the new revelations surrounding an explosive government secret chat as irrelevant. Hegseth argued to reporters that he had not spread any "war plans". The now published contents of the chat did not look like war plans, said the 44-year-old. He had posted "no locations, no routes, no flight paths, no sources, no methods, no secret information" in the group. He had merely informed the government team in real time and kept them up to date. That was his job.
The editor-in-chief of the US magazine "Atlantic", Jeffrey Goldberg, was invited - probably by mistake - to a group chat with senior members of the government in which an imminent US military strike against the Houthi militia in Yemen was discussed. The journalist was able to read the sensitive information live and later publicized the dramatic security failure in an article.
After US President Donald Trump's administration rejected all allegations in the case and questioned Goldberg's integrity, the magazine finally published the entire chat history. This shows that shortly before the start of the US military operation in Yemen, Hegseth shared the timetable, the exact sequence of the bombing and the weapons systems used in detail in the chat group. This causes great outrage.
20:20
US special envoy Witkoff denies participation in Huthi chat during visit to Russia
The US special envoy to Russia, Steve Witkoff, has denied his participation in a chat group in which ministers of the Trump administration had communicated attack plans against the Yemeni Houthi militia. He did not use a private cell phone during his stay in Russia in mid-March, but only carried a secure device provided by the US government, Witkoff explained in the online service X.
Witkoff was part of the chat group on the messenger service Signal, to which the editor-in-chief of "The Atlantic" magazine, Jeffrey Goldberg, had apparently also been added by mistake.
I am incredulous that a good newspaper like the @WSJ would not check with me as to whether I had any personal devices with me on either of my trips to Moscow. If they had, they would have known the truth. Which is, I only had with me a secure phone provided by the government for… https://t.co/5SqosUkYHv— Steve Witkoff (@SteveWitkoff) March 26, 2025
While Witkoff was in Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, the members of the group exchanged details about an attack on the pro-Iranian Houthis, according to two articles by Goldberg. Among them were Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz. According to Goldberg, Witkoff did not write any chat messages.
Witkoff himself wrote that he did not have access to his personal devices until his return from Russia. He always behaves this way on business trips of this kind. The White House spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, explained that Witkoff had been provided with a secure communication line and that he only had a government device in Moscow.
The CBS television network had reported that Witkoff arrived in Moscow on March 13 - and twelve hours later was added to the "Houthi PC small group" chat group made public by Goldberg's article.
7:43 p.m.
White House maintains its position on the chat affair
The White House sees no reason to act even after the publication of new parts of the secret group chat via the Signal app. When asked about possible personnel consequences, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said that President Donald Trump continues to have confidence in his national security team. Trump's position remains unchanged.
The previous day, Trump had expressed satisfaction with the statements made by his cabinet members on the matter to date. Leavitt denied that war plans had been discussed in the chat about an imminent attack on the Huthi militia in Yemen. "There was no classified material," she said. At the media conference, she was asked almost exclusively about the chat affair.
Meanwhile, employees of tech billionaire and presidential adviser Elon Musk are to deal with the highly embarrassing invitation from a journalist for the US government. "Elon Musk has offered to put his technical experts on the case as to why this number was inadvertently added to the chat," Leavitt said.
6:58 p.m.
White House: Trump wants to announce tariffs on car imports
US President Donald Trump wants to impose tariffs on car imports into the USA. Trump will announce details at a media conference today (9 p.m. Swiss time), the White House announced. It will leave it to the President to flesh out his plans for taxing cars and car parts manufactured abroad, said White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.
However, the tariffs could also cause difficulties for US car manufacturers because they source their components from all over the world. Shares in General Motors fell by around 1.7 percent in Wednesday afternoon trading. Shares of Ford fell about 1.5 percent.
8:51 a.m.
Republicans want to criminalize short hairstyles for girls
In the US state of Arkansas, Republican representatives Mary Bentley and Alan Clark have introduced a bill which, among other things, would criminalize allegedly incorrect hairstyles or clothing for minors.
According to this law, anyone who helps minors with their "social transition" could be held legally responsible. This includes changes to clothing, pronouns, hairstyles and names. So you could get into trouble if you help a child get a new haircut or wear the "wrong" clothes.
Bill number 1668 is intended to enshrine the Trump administration's Vulnerable Youth Protection Act locally in Arkansas. Transsexuals are basically denied their identity and denigrated as "confusion". It is mainly about categorizing people as only female or male. Anything that does not fit exactly into these two categories is considered wrong or even punishable.
The Republican hardliners propose a statute of limitations of 15 years - this is how long courts could still impose high damages of up to 15 million dollars in retrospect. Various professions are threatened by this lawsuit, as the magazine "Newsweek" reports. For example, hairdressers or teachers who deviate from a child's birth name.
"It's about protecting children from a gender ideology," said Bentley, explaining her current violation: "We need to ensure that children are not forced to make decisions they don't understand."
Experts, on the other hand, rate the plan as unconstitutional. A representative of the Arkansas Attorney General said that parts of the law probably violate the right to free speech.
Wednesday, March 26, 2025, 1:35 a.m.
Trump's national security adviser takes full responsibility for chat scandal
The National Security Advisor to US President Donald Trump, Mike Waltz, has taken full responsibility for the fact that a journalist was caught up in a secret group chat involving government employees. He himself had formed the group, Waltz told the Fox News channel. That was embarrassing. However, Waltz said he did not know how the journalist's number got into his cell phone and how he then joined the group. Perhaps a contact in his address book had been saved in his cell phone with a different number.
He had never met or sent a text message to Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine, whom he called a Trump hater, scum and loser, Waltz said. Now he had spoken to tech billionaire and Trump confidant Elon Musk. The best technicians would now get to the bottom of the matter. The security advisor also made it clear that he did not want Goldberg to publish the entire course of the chat via the Signal app. He had previously only published excerpts.
President Trump had previously rejected accusations against his team and defended Waltz. According to Goldberg, he was invited - probably by mistake - into the group chat of several ministers and high-ranking members of the government and was able to read their conversations about the upcoming US military action in Yemen live.
11.04 pm
Trump wants to tighten rules for elections
US President Donald Trump wants to significantly tighten the rules for voting in the United States with a far-reaching executive order. In a new decree, the Republican has instructed several federal authorities to take measures aimed at more restrictive handling of voter registration, postal voting and election monitoring.
A US president cannot directly force states to change their election laws - their design falls under their jurisdiction. Trump is therefore planning to exert financial pressure to push through his plans: Certain federal funds are only to flow to states that comply.
Among other things, the order provides for stricter verification requirements for US citizenship, stricter measures to combat suspected voter fraud and restrictions on postal voting.
Among other countries, Germany is cited as a model for more reliable election rules, as in Germany - in contrast to the "patchwork of voting methods" in the USA - voting is still carried out using paper ballots. Depending on the state, voting computers and digital counting systems are used in US elections.
Experts emphasize that, despite its complexity, the US electoral system is essentially reliable and cases of electoral fraud are rare. Civil rights activists accuse Trump of wanting to make voting more difficult for certain population groups.
The Republican has still not conceded his defeat in the 2020 presidential election against Democrat Joe Biden. His unsubstantiated claim of massive electoral fraud was a major trigger for the violent storming of the US Capitol by radicalized supporters on 6 January 2021.
Experts expect civil rights organizations to take legal action against the decree. They see it as an attack on democratic participation, particularly of minorities. The fact that Trump is targeting postal voting is also viewed critically. Many people in the USA - a large country with often inadequate public transport - are dependent on it.
21:47
US Vice President Vance wants to travel to Greenland himself
US Vice President J.D. Vance will accompany his wife Usha on her trip to Greenland on Friday. "We're going to see how things are going there," Vance said in a video posted online on Tuesday. "On behalf of President Trump, we want to strengthen the security of the people of Greenland because we believe it's important to the security of the entire world." Many other countries have threatened Greenland to threaten the US and Canada, Vance said, without naming names. It was about "the security of the whole world".
9.09 pm
Trump: Europeans are freeloaders
US President Donald Trump has described Europeans as freeloaders. When asked by a journalist whether he shared a statement in a secret group chat that Europeans are freeloaders, Trump said: "Do you really want an answer?". He then continued, "Yes, I think they were parasitizing. The European Union has been absolutely terrible to us on trade, terrible."
Earlier, excerpts from a group chat by members of the Trump administration about attacks in Yemen revealed a deep disdain for Europe. Vice President J.D. Vance was quoted as saying, "I just hate to bail out Europe again." One participant, who according to "Atlantic" editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg is said to be US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, responded: "I fully share your disgust for European parasitism. It's pathetic."
20.08 hrs
Court: US government may suspend admission of new refugees
An appeals court has allowed US President Donald Trump's administration to put the admission of new refugees on hold while a legal dispute over his decree suspending the US refugee program continues. Refugees whose entry was approved prior to the president's executive order are not affected by the decision of the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals. With its decision, the court overruled a ruling by Judge Jamal Whitehead. He had ruled that Trump was not allowed to override the law passed by Congress that created the refugee program.
18:57
War plans in signal chat: Trump plays down security breach
US President Donald Trump has played down the publication of sensitive plans for attacks on the Yemeni Huthi militia in a group chat. The incident, in which a journalist was able to read details of the planned attacks in a group chat on the messaging app Signal, was "the only mishap in two months" that his administration had allowed itself, he said.
Trump told NBC that the lapse had turned out to be "not serious". He emphasized his continued support for National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, who had inadvertently added the editor-in-chief of "The Atlantic" magazine, Jeffrey Goldberg, to the chat in which 18 high-ranking government and agency officials discussed the planning of the attacks. "Michael Waltz has learned his lesson and he's a good man," Trump said.
The use of Signal to discuss sensitive operational plans has exposed the government to sharp criticism from Democrats. Members of Congress expressed dismay that the White House and senior officials maintained that no classified information had been disclosed. Officials struggled to explain why the publicly accessible app was used as a platform for such a sensitive matter.
3:32 p.m.
Congress questions intelligence officials
The alleged publication of war plans in a group chat by high-ranking government representatives is also a matter for the US Congress.
FBI Director Kash Patel, Intelligence Coordinator Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe were scheduled to testify today before the Senate Intelligence Committee on threats to the US and answer pressing questions about the security breach.
Tomorrow, Wednesday, they should then answer questions in the House Intelligence Committee. The incident was made public by a report in "The Atlantic" magazine.
According to the magazine, its editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg was a member of the chat on the messaging app Signal, in which high-ranking officials, including Ratcliffe and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, are said to have laid out attack plans for Yemen.
Goldberg said the chat included "operational details of the upcoming attacks on the Iran-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen, including information on targets, weapons used by the US and attack sequences". Two hours after Goldberg received the details, the attacks began, according to the report.
He was "appalled" by the leak of historically classified information, said House Representative Jim Himes, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee. He and others would demand answers at the hearing, he said.
The annual congressional hearings will also offer insight into the reordering of priorities under President Donald Trump's administration. Administration officials have cited the fight against fentanyl, violent crime, human trafficking and irregular migration as priorities.
The hearings will also take place against the backdrop of a serious change in the way the new US administration deals with Russia, which is at war in Ukraine.
12.30 pm
Greenland's government contradicts Trump
According to its own statements, the Greenlandic government has not invited anyone to the island - neither for a private nor an official visit.
The caretaker government stated this in a Facebook post in response to US President Donald Trump's statement that the controversial visit to Greenland by the wife of US Vice President J.D. Vance, Usha Vance, was by invitation - see video below.
"I think Greenland is gonna be something that maybe is in our future": Asked about the US delegation visiting Greenland, President Trump said that people of Greenland invited the US, Greenland was feeling "abandoned" and the Second Lady "loves the concept of Greenland".
Trump did not say who invited her. The visit was a sign of friendliness, he said yesterday after a cabinet meeting. According to the White House, Usha Vance will travel with her son and companions to Greenland, which is part of the Danish kingdom, on March 27.
During her visit, she will visit historical sites, learn more about Greenland's heritage and attend a traditional dog sled race, according to reports. According to media reports, Vance will be accompanied to Greenland by Trump's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also reacted to the US delegation's trip to Greenland. She told the radio station DR that the visit was obviously not about what Greenland needs or wants. Frederiksen spoke of unacceptable pressure being exerted on Greenland and Denmark and added: "This is pressure that we will withstand."
Trump has been talking about wanting to take control of Greenland for months. He justifies this either on the grounds of national or international security. With this in mind, his son Donald Trump Jr. traveled to the capital Nuuk for a day at the beginning of January to attract media attention.
Just a week ago, hundreds of people in Nuuk and elsewhere protested against Trump's takeover plans. Nato partner Denmark points out that the citizens of the largely autonomous Greenland could decide their own future and possible independence from the Danish kingdom.
Greenlandic politicians are in the process of forming a new government following the parliamentary elections on March 11. Local elections will also be held on the island on April 1.
11 a.m.
"Denmark is probably the best ally America has ever had"
JD Vance in attack mode: "Denmark is not doing its job and is not a good ally", says the US Vice President in an interview with "Fox News". Donald Trump also doesn't care whether the Europeans are upset that Washington is showing territorial interest in Greenland.
JD Vance in attack mode: "Denmark is not doing its job and is not a good ally", says the US Vice President in an interview with "Fox News". Donald Trump also doesn't care whether the Europeans are upset that Washington is showing territorial interest in Greenland.
In an interview with "The Advocate ", his fellow countryman Rufus Gifford is "very hurt" by these words: the former US ambassador in Copenhagen recalls that no country has suffered more losses per capita in Afghanistan than Denmark.
Whether in combat operations against ISIS in Iraq, the removal of chemical weapons from Syria or the fight against Ebola in Africa: Copenhagen's response has always been a "clear and quick yes", explains the diplomat.
Rufus Gifford, the former US ambassador to Denmark, has a few things to say to JD Vance about his statement on Fox News about Denmark being a bad Ally. www.facebook.com/reel/5195833...— Ms. Hansen (@shenphenchoedron.bsky.social) 25. März 2025 um 08:45
"Denmark is probably the best ally America has ever had," emphasizes Gifford. "They've always been there for us, and when the Vice President of the United States says they're a bad ally just to score political points with Greenland, it's just insulting."
Referring to Danish soldiers who have been killed or injured in US wars, the 50-year-old adds: "I am very concerned about how these veterans and their families feel when they hear the Vice President of the United States questioning Denmark's loyalty as an ally. I can't imagine how they feel."
9.07 am
Financial experts warn of possible recession
Deutsche Bank estimates the risk of a possible recession in the USA at 43 percent, writes CNBC.
This was the result of a survey of 400 participants conducted between March 17 and 20. Slower growth and higher inflation could lead to stagflation - even if the number of unemployed is still low.
The bank Morgan Stanley also believes stagflation is possible: "The recent correction in equity markets was triggered by the 'uncertainty shock' of ever-changing tariff policy, as investors feared that it could develop into a slowdown or even a recession," it said in a statement.
Jeffrey Gundlach puts the risk of a recession higher: the investor sees the figure at 50 to 60 percent.
8.49 a.m.
"I don't even have a security clearance anymore, moron"
Adam Kinzinger is one of the few Republicans to publicly stand up to Donald Trump: Time and again, the former congressman has criticized the US president.
Now he seems to have received the receipt for it: The White House announced on March 21 that some ex-politicians will be denied access to intelligence information. These include Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Antony Blinken, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.
But the 47-year-old can only laugh about it: He hasn't been a member of the military for a year, says Kinzinger in a social media video: "I don't even have a security clearance anymore, moron," he laughs. "Sorry I'm living rent-free in your head, Donald, but you got that wrong."
Living rent free in Trumps head!
