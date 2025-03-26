22:25

Update 10.42 p.m.: US President Donald Trump has announced tariffs of 25 percent on car imports. "If you build your car in the United States, there will be no tariff," said the Republican at a media conference in the White House.

The move further inflames the trade conflict between the USA and the European Union. The punitive measures are likely to hit the German car industry particularly hard. Trump wants to use the tariffs to strengthen the USA as a production location and reduce trade deficits.

"We will get back some of the money that was taken from us," argued Trump, who has long complained about trade imbalances with other countries. The US President predicted that the move would ensure that car manufacturers would once again produce more in the USA and asserted: "I think our automotive industry will flourish like never before."

This is the beginning of the "day of liberation in America", Trump continued. He has been saying for weeks that April 2 - when he wants to announce a large-scale tariff package - will be a "day of liberation" for the country. The car tariffs are therefore just a foretaste of further special levies that Trump wants to present in the coming week.