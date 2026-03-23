Trump criticizes Nato. Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

After days of escalation in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump has suddenly changed his tone. In a statement, he speaks of "productive talks" with Iran - and halts planned military strikes for the time being.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Donald Trump speaks of progress in talks with Iran and announces a pause in military strikes.

Planned attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure are suspended for five days.

It remains unclear whether the talks will actually lead to an easing of tensions. Show more

After days of tension in the Middle East, there are surprising signs of a possible easing of tensions. US President Donald Trump stated that there had been "very good and productive talks" between the US and Iran over the past few days.

In a statement, Trump wrote that progress had been made towards a "complete and final resolution" of the current hostilities in the region. The talks have been intensive, detailed and constructive and are to continue in the coming days.

Iran has denied statements by US President Donald Trump that negotiations are underway between Tehran and Washington. There are no direct contacts with Trump, not even through intermediaries, according to reports by the news agencies Fars and Tasnim, which are close to Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards.

Surprising announcement

Trump also said that he had instructed the US Department of Defense to suspend planned attacks. Specifically, this involves military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure. These are to be postponed for a period of five days - albeit with reservations. The decisive factor is whether the ongoing talks actually bring progress.

The announcement comes as a surprise. Trump had previously caused a stir with harsh threats against Tehran and openly brought military options into play.

Now the president is relying on diplomacy, at least temporarily. However, it remains to be seen how reliable this development is. Neither details of the talks nor concrete agreements have yet been announced.

The announcement has also had an impact on the stock market. The SMI is currently trading well up after a spectacular turnaround. The oil price, on the other hand, has collapsed completely and is trading well below the daily high of over 100 dollars. You can follow this development in our stock market ticker.

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