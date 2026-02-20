It is probably the biggest defeat of his second term in office. In a media conference, Donald Trump comments on the Supreme Court's ruling. Among other things, the US President announces a global tariff of ten percent.

At a media conference, he announced a global tariff of ten percent as well as further measures.

He will sign the order on Friday (local time), Trump said.

The decree is based on a trade law from 1974, but after 150 days Trump would then need the approval of parliament. Show more

Following the Supreme Court's ruling against the tariffs he imposed, US President Donald Trump wants to pursue other avenues. He will use alternatives to raise more money, Trump said at a media conference in Washington. He will sign an order on Friday (local time) to impose an additional global tariff of ten percent on imports into the USA, citing a different legal basis.

US President Donald Trump speaks at a media conference in the White House.

According to his own statements, he wants to base this on a trade law from 1974. This allows tariffs to be imposed on imports for up to 150 days. For a longer period, however, Trump would need the approval of the US parliament. He has the right to impose tariffs, Trump emphasized. However, he also admitted that this had now become more complicated via the other legal channels.

Trump announces further steps

The US President also announced that he would initiate trade investigations with reference to other legal bases. Should any unfair trade practices be identified, this could be used as justification for further tariffs. According to Trump, he is convinced that more money will ultimately be collected than before.

Previously, the US Supreme Court had ruled that Trump overstepped his authority when he invoked an emergency law to impose extensive tariffs on dozens of trading partners - including the European Union. The ruling means that Trump's far-reaching tariffs lack a legal basis.

Trump's team had already made it clear before the decision that they would rely on other legal bases to uphold Trump's tariff policy in the event of a defeat. However, the US President also made it clear weeks ago that he preferred his previous approach. This was "far MORE DIRECT, LESS IMPACTFUL and MUCH FASTER", he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Liveticker New posts

Liveticker closed

20:06 Media conference ends US President Donald Trump ends the Q&A session and thus the media conference.

20:04 "Embarrassing for their families" Trump does not want to answer a reporter's question as to whether he regrets the appointment of judges. The verdict was terrible, Trump said, and "embarrassing for their families".

7:56 p.m. Refunds "not discussed" When asked whether the tariffs would now be refunded, Trump answered evasively. This has "not been discussed", says Trump. It may now be up to the courts to decide.

7.50 pm Trump speaks of foreign influence on Supreme Court When asked by a reporter what the US President meant by "foreign interests", Trump replied that they had a "big influence" on the Supreme Court. He does not substantiate his statement.

19:39 Statement finished, question and answer session follows

19:38 "Base tariff of ten percent" Trump announces a new basic tariff of ten percent for international trading partners. He will sign an executive order today for a "worldwide tariff of ten percent", Trump said

7.37 pm Trump announces alternatives Trump says he wants to use "powerful" alternatives, but does not elaborate on his plans for now.

7:35 p.m. "No president wanted to protect us" Donald Trump praises himself for his tariff policy, which has now been declared illegal by the Supreme Court. "No president before wanted to protect us," Trump says.

7:33 p.m. "Democrats want to overcrowd the court" The US President is now attacking the Democrats again. They want to fill the court with over 30 judges, Trump claims.

7.32 pm "I'm proud of Brett Kavanaugh" Donald Trump praises Brett Kavanaugh, a Supreme Court judge appointed by Trump himself. Kavanaugh was one of three judges who had spoken out in favor of the legality of the tariffs. "He's a genius," says Trump.

7:31 p.m. "Are the hottest country in the world"

7.29 pm "The decision is wrong" Trump now addresses the tariffs again. The decision is "wrong", says the US president.

7.26 pm "We have broken every record" Trump digresses after just a few minutes and talks about his "many records". Under his leadership, stock market prices have reached new records. He has also ended five out of eight wars that could "easily" have escalated into nuclear wars.

19:24 "We have won a landslide victory" Donald Trump addresses his election victory - seemingly without context. Nevertheless, the judges had decided against his tariffs.

7.22 pm "Very disappointed" As expected, Donald Trump is very disappointed by the Supreme Court's ruling. He goes straight for the liberal members of the court in particular, even though conservative judges had also spoken out against the tariffs. "It's a disgrace," says Trump.

19:19 Trump steps up to the podium "Wow, that's a lot of people" says Trump. "A new record"

19 Media conference to begin shortly Show more

Donald Trump wants to comment on the Supreme Court's ruling at a media conference at the White House.

According to insiders, the US President had previously reacted angrily to the Supreme Court's customs ruling. The judges' decision that the tariffs he imposed on many trading partners under an emergency law were unlawful was a "disgrace", Trump is reported to have said when he was informed of the decision, according to the AP news agency.

At a non-public meeting with several US governors, the president was given a note informing him of the court decision, two people with knowledge of the matter told the AP. Another person briefed on Trump's remarks said Trump had threatened that he would "have to do something about these courts".