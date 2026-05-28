Jean Carroll leaves court in Manhattan on September 6, 2024. Donald Trump later failed in his appeal against the 5 million dollar sentence imposed on him in the case. Image: Keystone/EPA/Sarah Yenesel

Author Jean Carroll is alleged to have been sexually abused by Donald Trump in the 1990s. According to media reports, Trump's Department of Justice is now taking action against her.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The author Jean Carroll was allegedly sexually abused by Donald Trump in the 1990s.

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According to media reports, the US Department of Justice is now taking action against her. Show more

She accused Donald Trump of sexual abuse long before his presidency - and is now being targeted by his government: according to media reports, the US Department of Justice is investigating author Jean Carroll for perjury. The department is investigating whether Carroll did not tell the truth in the civil proceedings against the current president, reported ABC News and CNN, citing unnamed sources.

According to CNN, this concerns an affidavit by Carroll stating that she had not received any external funding for her lawsuit. However, it was later revealed that billionaire Reid Hoffman had covered part of the costs. According to CNN, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche recused himself from the investigation because he was working as a lawyer for Trump at the time.

In 2023, a New York jury found it proven that Trump had assaulted, sexually abused and later defamed the US author in a high-end New York department store in 1996. He was sentenced to pay compensation of five million dollars. Trump has always denied the allegations. Although the allegations were time-barred under criminal law, the legal process was open under civil law.

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In a second defamation trial, Trump was sentenced to pay Carroll 83.3 million dollars in compensation at the beginning of 2024.