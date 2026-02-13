ARCHIVE - The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford sails through the North Sea. Photo: Federico Gambarini/dpa Keystone

The USA is significantly increasing its military presence in the Gulf region. In addition to the already deployed "USS Abraham Lincoln", the "USS Gerald R. Ford" - the US Navy's most modern aircraft carrier - is now also to be deployed.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the conflict with Iran over its nuclear and missile programs, the USA is reportedly sending another aircraft carrier convoy to the Middle East. The crew of the aircraft carrier "U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford", stationed in the Caribbean, has been informed of the decision, reported the "New York Times", citing four US officials. The US broadcaster CBS also reported the planned deployment of the US Navy's most modern aircraft carrier and its escort ships to the Middle East.

In recent weeks, the USA has significantly increased its military presence in the Middle East, including with the aircraft carrier "USS Abraham Lincoln". The aircraft carrier "U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford" is now set to join them. The group is not expected to return before the end of April or beginning of May, reported the New York Times. According to the US newspaper "Wall Street Journal", other warships, air defense systems and fighter squadrons are also already in the Gulf region.

Trump has threatened an attack

US President Donald Trump recently told the US news portal "Axios" that he was considering sending a second aircraft carrier to the region for a possible attack if negotiations with Iran fail. Representatives of the USA and Iran began new negotiations in Oman's capital Muscat last week. Trump then held out the prospect of a continuation - but an exact date has not yet been set.

Tehran is prepared to limit its nuclear program, but considers the complete abandonment of its nuclear program to be a red line. Iran's government has also recently categorically ruled out negotiations on its domestic missile program. Iran's government hopes that negotiations will lead to the lifting of tough sanctions and an economic upturn.