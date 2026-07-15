The fact that operations by U.S. immigration officials can pose a deadly threat has been demonstrated on multiple occasions during U.S. President Trump’s second term. Following recent deaths, the Republican has praised ICE, saying the agency is doing a great job.

Here's what it's all about Several people were shot and killed by the U.S. immigration agency ICE.

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed his full confidence in ICE following the deadly operations.

As far as Trump is concerned, the officials are doing a great job of handling what needs to be done. Summary created with

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed his full confidence in the immigration agency ICE following further deadly operations. ICE is doing a great job that needs to be done, the Republican wrote on Wednesday on his platform Truth Social. He claimed that crime in the U.S. is falling sharply, “in many cases to levels not seen in decades.”

The open-border policy of his predecessor, Joe Biden—whom he derided with the derogatory nickname “Sleepy Joe”—had allowed 25 million people to enter the country without any checks. Many of them are criminals who need to be gotten rid of. “To do that, we must be strong, tough, and smart,” Trump explained. Under no circumstances should we give up one of ICE’s most important tools in the fight against crime: “TRAFFIC CONTROL,” as Trump wrote in all caps. Otherwise, we’d be playing right into the hands of criminals.

The “radical left” within the Democratic Party—for whom he used a derogatory term—wants that. But under his watch, that won’t happen. He urged ICE to continue doing its “very important job.” The agency is “loved and respected” in the U.S.

Footage from a security camera captured the shooting Monday during an immigration enforcement operation in the city of Biddeford. The incident marked the second time in a week that ICE used deadly force and at least the ninth death since President Donald Trump began his… pic.twitter.com/rxx9ir03dA — The Associated Press (@AP) July 14, 2026

The AP news agency learned on Tuesday from informed sources that ICE officers are to be subject to stricter guidelines following the recent deaths. Vehicles should only be stopped and searched in exceptional cases, such as when an arrest warrant is being executed or when ICE agents are cooperating with partner agencies, the report stated.

On Monday, an ICE agent in the state of Maine shot and killed a Colombian man in his car who, according to activists, had a work permit for the U.S. However, the Department of Homeland Security stated on Wednesday that the 25-year-old had entered the U.S. illegally across the southern border in September 2023.

U.S. Senator Angus King said that Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin had told him on Monday that ICE agents had been in Biddeford, a town not far from Portland, to execute an arrest warrant. However, the warrant was not for the person who was shot.

A few days earlier, a person had been shot and killed in Houston. On Tuesday, another man died in Florida following an encounter with immigration officials. The actions of the immigration authorities under Trump had already drawn international criticism last winter following the killings of U.S. citizens Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minnesota.

At least ten people have been killed during immigration raids since the Trump administration began its mass deportation efforts. In at least four cases, the victims were inside their vehicles. U.S. authorities have established the narrative that shots were fired only because the vehicles posed a threat. Police experts, however, have been warning for years that firing at moving cars poses its own unique risks and should be avoided at all costs.