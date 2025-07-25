US President Donald Trump reports on camera about the high cost of renovating a Fed building. He counters him - and checks his facts live.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Donald Trump argues with Jerome Powell in front of the cameras.

The reason is a renovation project.

Trump wanted to increase the pressure on Powell with the visit. Show more

US President Donald Trump has publicly criticized Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell over the cost of extensive renovations to Federal Reserve buildings. The renovation project will cost 3.1 billion dollars, considerably more than the 2.5 billion the Fed itself has quoted, Trump claimed on Thursday during a visit to the construction site in Washington.

Powell, standing next to him, shook his head. "That came from us?" he asked. Trump then pressed a piece of paper with numbers on it into his hand.

Powell then realized that Trump had included the renovation of another building in the sum of 3.1 billion, which had already been completed five years ago. "The building was completed five years ago," the Fed chief replied to Trump. "It's part of the concept. It's new," Trump replied.

Visit to increase pressure

"Do you expect any more cost overruns?" asked Trump. Powell denied this. Trump let it be known that in the past, as a real estate entrepreneur, he would have fired someone if costs had been exceeded. He then joked that he would let Powell go if he lowered interest rates.

With the visit, Trump wanted to increase the pressure on Powell. The Republican has repeatedly criticized the head of the central bank for failing to cut interest rates. The Fed is an independent institution. Undermining its independence could make it more difficult for the Fed to calm the financial markets and stabilize the US economy.

The current renovations affect the central bank's headquarters and a neighboring building. Journalists were allowed to inspect the construction site before Trump's visit.