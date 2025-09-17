14:15

Melania's eyes are not to be seen

KEYSTONE

It could become the trademark of the First Lady in her husband's second term: Melania Trump has once again worn a hat that all but covers her eyes.

For the state visit to Windsor Castle in the UK, the 55-year-old chose a dark suit and a purple hat with a wide brim that hides part of her face.

Her look is reminiscent of Trump's inauguration in January. Back then, she wore a hat that mostly blocked the view of her eyes. US President Donald Trump even had trouble reaching Melania's cheek for a kiss during a hug because of the large hat.