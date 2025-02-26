Ukraine's head of state Zelenskyi is dependent on the support of US President Trump - and is trying to prevent the relationship from becoming even more strained. (archive picture) Image: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP/dpa

US President Donald Trump wants raw materials from Ukraine in return for support. There has been a dispute about the agreement for days. According to the media, it is now ready to be signed. An overview.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you After days of dispute, the USA and Ukraine are said to have agreed on a raw materials deal. At least that's what various media are saying.

However, Volodymyr Zelensky has not yet commented on the matter.

This is what is known so far about the deal between the two countries. Show more

This is the issue

After days of dispute over a raw materials deal, Ukraine and the USA are now said to have agreed on the details of a contract, according to media reports. However, there has been no official confirmation of this so far.

This is what the deal is said to contain

The "Ukrajinska Pravda" internet portal in Kiev reported that a new agreement has been reached on US access to raw materials in the country attacked by Russia in return for aid from Washington.

According to the report, a draft agreement has been submitted to the media outlet. In addition to rare earths, which are important for high-tech products, it concerns US access to Ukrainian oil and gas.

US President Donald Trump had insisted on a deal as compensation for Washington's help in Ukraine's defense against the Russian war of aggression.

No security guarantee for Ukraine

The British Financial Times also reported on an agreement between the two sides. According to the reports, there is no longer any mention of security guarantees from the USA in the version that is supposedly ready to be signed. Ukraine had repeatedly insisted on this recently.

There had been a fierce dispute over the agreement in recent days because Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had initially refused to sign it.

Joint administration

According to the information provided, the United States will not receive 100% control over a planned investment fund for reconstruction, into which the revenues from the extraction of mineral resources are to flow.

Instead, the fund will reportedly be jointly managed by the USA and Ukraine. Accordingly, 50 percent of the revenues from the sale of raw materials and the ports and other infrastructure important for the handling of mineral resources will flow into the fund.

Like "Ukrajinska Pravda", the "Financial Times" also reported that not as much money from Ukraine should flow into the fund until the sum of 500 billion US dollars has been reached.

According to the report, Washington relented and backed away from the toughest demands that Zelensky had criticized. Kiev had negotiated favorable conditions for itself, it said.

Ukraine to benefit

The fund is intended to finance projects in Ukraine. It is separate from the income from the sale of raw materials, which already flows into the state budget. The agreement is also not intended to contradict other international agreements between Ukraine and the European Union, for example.

It is unclear who will sign the agreement. According to Ukrainian media, Kiev's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and his US counterpart Marco Rubio are being discussed.

The Financial Times, on the other hand, reported that Zelenskyi would sign the agreement at a meeting with Trump. A date is not yet known. Details of how the future fund will work also still need to be clarified, it was reported.

Zelensky has not yet made a statement

In his evening video message, Volodymyr Zelensky did not talk about the alleged agreement with the USA. After the events marking the third anniversary of the start of the war, he thanked the allies for their help. The international partners are not only continuing their support, but also want to expand it.

He also thanked French President Emmanuel Macron, who had asked for further US support for Ukraine during a meeting with Trump at the White House. On Wednesday, Macron also wants to inform the heads of state and government of the EU states about his latest talks with Trump via video conference.

The main purpose of the call is to prepare for the special EU summit on Thursday next week. At the meeting, the heads of state and government will discuss how to respond to the drastic change of course by the USA in its Ukraine policy.

More videos from the department