First Lady Melania Trump and cabinet members at the impromptu press conference after the shooting in Washington on April 25: Because some of them are able to smile again by this point, the suspicious interpret them as if the incident was staged. Picture: Keystone

First spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt talks about gunshots, then there's a bang at dinner. Her husband warns a reporter, and Trump's people just grin: welcome to the rabbit hole of conspiracy theories.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Conspiracy theories sprout over the attempted assassination at a dinner in Washington on April 25.

Shot in the dark: Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt apparently announces that the trigger will be pulled at the dinner.

The torn-down Fox News conversation: What did Leavitt's husband tell the reporter that didn't make it over the airwaves?

Controversial photos and videos: How stills and videos are being reinterpreted as circumstantial evidence. Show more

"He's ready for the fight," Karoline Leavitt tells the "Fox News" reporter before the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington.

The White House spokeswoman continues: "Tonight is classic Donald Trump. It's going to be fun, it's going to be entertaining. There will be some shots fired in the room tonight. So everybody should tune in: It's going to be really great."

The unfortunate interview in the video:

Not so funny: there's actually a gunshot at the Washington Hilton hotel on the evening of April 25. The shooter, Cole Tomas Allen, is arrested, apparently targeting members of the government. Ten minutes before his assassination attempt, the 31-year-old sends a "manifesto" to his relatives.

Shot in the dark

"I am no longer willing to allow a pedophile, rapist and traitor to soil my hands with his crimes," the tabloid "New York Post" quotes from the manifesto. Allen wanted to kill both the president and members of his administration because they were "complicit".

«I would still [kill] almost anyone here to get to the targets.» Cole Tomas Allen in seinem «Manifest»

The Trump hater calls himself the "friendly federal assassin." The case seems clear - but not to everyone. The fact that Karoline Leavitt talks about shots being fired before any are actually fired makes some social media users suspicious.

However, "shots fired" is clearly to be understood as a rhetorical point, for which this dinner of correspondents is known. Nevertheless, these posts from Bluesky and X say that the whole thing was staged and that the people involved were frauds ...

Such frauds. Totally staged. “I will tell you this speech tonight will be classic Donald J. Trump. It’ll be funny. It’ll be entertaining, There will be some shots fired tonight. Everyone should tune in. It’s going to be really great.” - Karoline Leavitt



[image or embed] — David 🏳️‍🌈 🐸 (@davidbegor.bsky.social) 26. April 2026 um 15:18

... whose plan had worked out exactly.

The evening, your fucking POS, went EXACTLY AS PLANNED.



Yet another staged assassination attempt totally orchestrated in which Karoline Leavitt said BEFORE hte event "shots will be fired." https://t.co/QZDyFbAI4U — Thomas Savino (@tjsavino) April 26, 2026

First Leavitt talks about gunshots, and then pictures of Charlie Kirk's widow Erika fleeing the event so quickly: "I'm sorry, but is this staged?" asks this user.

Literally 1 hour before the alleged gunshots, a huge MAGA slop account & press sec. Karoline Leavitt tell us there will be "shots fired." Then it releases perfectly timed footage of Erika being rushed out with a "Pray for Erika Kirk" sympathy tag. I'm sorry, but was this staged? pic.twitter.com/RTH87PREUR — Sam Parker 🇺🇸🧯 (@BasedSamParker) April 26, 2026

The torn down Fox News conversation

Another point that allows conspiracy theories to flourish is a telephone conversation that "Fox News" has with its reporter Aishah Hasnie. She says that she sat next to Leavitt's husband Nicholas Riccio, who is 32 years older than his wife, at the dinner.

Nicholas Riccio and Karoline Leavitt, who is pregnant for the second time, before the dinner on April 25 in Washington. Image: Keystone

"Shortly after the dinner started, [...] he leaned over and said, 'I saw you on TV. You did a great job. You need to take good care of yourself,'" the reporter reports. "He was very serious when he said that to me. Then he looked around the room and said: 'There are some...'"

Staged? Fox News cuts off caller after she says the husband of Karoline Leavitt the White House Press Secretary told her "You need to be very safe, there are some..." Just before the shooting last night.



[image or embed] — BladeoftheSun (@bladeofthes.bsky.social) 26. April 2026 um 12:42

This is exactly when the conversation is interrupted - at the most impossible time. This is understandable, however, as Hasnie later explains on X: because the hotel ballroom is underground and many people were using their cell phones, reception was very poor.

Fox News Cuts Reporter’s Audio After Mentioning Staged Shooting



Fox News abruptly cut the audio of its own reporter during a live broadcast after the journalist referenced the staged shooting incident. https://t.co/uXKeVTgBtx — Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) April 26, 2026

Riccio told her to take care of herself because the world was crazy. "He was worried about me." When the connection dropped, Hasnie wanted to say that, unfortunately, something had really happened later. The fact that the Iranian news agency "Tasnim" picked up on the call alongside the conspiracy fans - see post above - speaks for itself.

Controversial photos and videos

Pictures and videos are also supposed to prove that the game is being played falsely: Photos - which were probably taken before the shooting - suggest that the First Lady and members of the government are grinning delightedly after their alleged "PSYOP", or psychological operation, has succeeded.

Somber scenes from the White House, just kidding they are all standing around with a shit eating grins, smiling and laughing after a “successful” psyop. pic.twitter.com/7NusJwig2s — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) April 26, 2026

Others are irritated because Donald Trump remains relatively calm after the shots are fired some distance away. The 79-year-old probably knows that he is surrounded by the Secret Service.

Shots fired, the Secret Service rushes in, and they let Trump continue to sit there? And now they’re going to resume the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and Trump still plans to deliver a speech? I’m not saying this was staged to boost Trump’s tanking approval numbers, but it looks odd.



[image or embed] — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) 26. April 2026 um 03:20

The fact that Vice President JD Vance is taken off the stage first can be seen as a breach of protocol. It may take a few seconds longer for Trump because a Secret Service agent positions himself in front of him and heavily armed special forces storm onto the stage - see also the video above.

The Secret Service grabbed JD Vance first and shuttled him to safety before Donald Trump?



🤣pic.twitter.com/HQl1iLMQxr — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 26, 2026

And people even want to read something out of the strange still image of a video of the scene: Here, the president's unflinching face is supposed to be evidence that he knew more.

The look on his face vs the look on her face says it all. Looks to me like Trump knew what was happening, she didn't. She was the first to duck under the tables. He sat there smirking like the fraud he is.



[image or embed] — AltYellostoneNatPar (@altyellonatpark.org) 26. April 2026 um 11:26

The fact is: Trump looked over to the right because Melania and he were being shown a magic trick there.

Loud Bangs and President Trump Evacuated



"Stay down!"



Loud bangs are heard and President Trump and others are evacuated from White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.



Watch LIVE --> https://t.co/OQnyC97cOI#WHCD #WHCA #NerdProm pic.twitter.com/b36LtCEhnx — CSPAN (@cspan) April 26, 2026

Ballroom as a motif

Donald Trump is Donald Trump: when an opportunity presents itself, he tries to capitalize on it. The fact that he used the latest incident as an opportunity to promote the unpopular White House ballroom comes as no surprise, but some see this as the motive for the supposedly staged assassination attempt:

Never missing an opportunity to grift, if I was cynical I'd probably think the whole thing was staged so conman Trump could get his godawful Versailles-esque ballroom built.



[image or embed] — Bill Madden (@maddenifico.bsky.social) 26. April 2026 um 16:32

Yet this behavior is really nothing new from the 79-year-old. Just take the press conference after the attack: Trump says, in a nutshell, that such assassinations are only carried out on the best people who move a lot. He also nonchalantly compares himself to Abraham Lincoln, who was shot at Ford's Theatre in Washington in 1865.

Trump:



I’ve studied assassinations, the most impactful people, the people who do the most; they’re the ones they go after. Like Abraham Lincoln….I hate to say I’m honored by that but I’ve done a lot pic.twitter.com/AtpkB1LilI — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 26, 2026

However, in a telephone conversation with "Fox News" after the incident, the President also struck a conciliatory tone: "It was a very sad evening in many ways, but it was also an evening when many people came together." Democrats also stood by him.

NEW: President Trump tells FOX News' @JacquiHeinrich that the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting shifted the atmosphere, turning a tense night into what he described as a moment of unity.



"It was a very sad evening in many ways, and it was also an evening where a lot… pic.twitter.com/yCZCpmgOGG — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 26, 2026

There is still the accusation that Trump wanted to make himself popular by staging an assassination attempt. However, a comparison with the shooting in Butler in July 2024 shows that the impact of such an incident is limited - and there are also plenty of conspiracy theories about it.

Trump definitely just staged another fake assassination attempt. — DJ Uncle Fishbits (@unclefishbits.bsky.social) 26. April 2026 um 02:47

The Madrid-based think tank Elcano Royal Institute noted on the one hand that the attempted assassination in Pennsylvania mobilized its own base. On the other hand, however, the topic quickly disappeared from the media when Joe Biden renounced his candidacy and Kamala Harris took over. The impact on Trump's popularity ratings was minimal, which makes a staging in Washington - among other things - extremely unlikely.