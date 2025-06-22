On Sunday night, the US attacked three nuclear facilities in Iran. Planet Labs PBC/Planet Labs PBC/AP/dpa

According to US President Donald Trump, the USA has attacked nuclear facilities in Iran, including the important underground uranium enrichment plant in Fordo. The attacks have ended.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US has actively intervened in the war on Israel's side with air and missile strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities - Fordo, Natan and Isfahan - marking a new level of escalation.

President Trump declared the operation to be complete, while Iran is threatening "permanent consequences" and the extent of the damage is currently still unclear; according to the IAEA, there was no radiation release.

Whether further US attacks will follow or how Iran will respond militarily - for example through direct attacks or via proxies - remains unclear and is causing great uncertainty in the region. Show more

What we know

* With the attack, the USA has intervened directly in the war alongside its ally Israel. The US military had previously only supported Israel in its defense, but stressed that it was not involved in the fighting between Israel and Iran. With the attacks, the USA has now effectively joined the war against Iran as an additional party - although it is unclear whether further US attacks could follow.

* After the bombings in the morning, Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform that the attacks had been completed. All aircraft involved were safely on their way home.

* According to Trump, three nuclear facilities were bombed: in addition to the Fordo uranium enrichment plant located deep in a mountain, the Natan and Isfahan sites were also bombed. Iran confirmed an attack on the country's nuclear facilities.

* According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the attack did not release any radiation outside the facilities. "Following attacks on three nuclear facilities in Iran - including Fordo - the IAEA can confirm that no increase in radiation levels outside the facilities has been reported to date," the agency announced on Platform X early this morning. However, thermal images from Nasa satellites showed conspicuous heat sources that indicate fires as a result of the bombing.

* According to consistent US media reports, six stealth bombers dropped a dozen of the largest bunker-busting bombs on Fordo. The GBU-57 bombs, which weigh more than 13 tons, can attack targets that lie very deep below the surface.

* According to the reports, two bunker-busting bombs were dropped on Natans by a B-2 stealth bomber. In addition, Natans was attacked from submarines with cruise missiles.

* The third US target in the city of Isfahan was only attacked with cruise missiles. In total, the submarines fired around 30 cruise missiles at the targets in Isfahan and Natan.

* The attack is a significant escalation of the already dramatic situation in the Middle East - with unforeseeable consequences.

* Israel has once again closed its airspace following the US attacks.

* Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi immediately threatened consequences. The events would have lasting consequences, he wrote on X. In accordance with the UN Charter and the right to legitimate self-defense, Iran reserves all options to protect its sovereignty, its interests and its people.

* Trump warned Iran against retaliatory strikes against US targets. Any retaliation against the USA would be met with even greater force.

What we don't know

* The extent of the damage to the nuclear facilities is not yet known. Trump is talking about the complete destruction of the facilities. However, the state news agency Irna reported that part of the area around the Fordo uranium enrichment plant had been damaged. There is no danger to the population of Ghom and the surrounding areas, the state news agency Irna reported, citing the crisis management center of the affected province. According to the German government, it assumes that large parts of Iran's nuclear program have been compromised following the US attack.

* It is not yet known exactly when Trump, as commander-in-chief of the US armed forces, gave the decision to attack. He announced on Thursday that he would make a decision on possible US involvement in the war within two weeks.

* It remains to be seen what form Iran's retaliation might take. For example, whether the country could attack US bases in the region. The US military has around 40,000 soldiers stationed in the Middle East. The bases in Bahrain and Qatar on the Persian Gulf, for example, are not far from Iran as the crow flies. Iran could also attack US targets via allied Shiite militias in neighboring Iraq.

* It was also initially completely unclear whether the USA was planning further attacks.