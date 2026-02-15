Donald Trump criticizes Israeli President. Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

US President Donald Trump has attacked Israel's President Izchak Herzog with harsh words. He said Herzog should be "ashamed" because he has not yet pardoned Benjamin Netanyahu. Jerusalem's presidential office responded with a clear clarification - and referred to Israel's rule of law.

US President Donald Trump publicly called for Israeli President Izchak Herzog to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been charged with corruption, and accused him of being ashamed of himself.

Herzog's office emphasized that the request would be examined regularly and that Israel would decide sovereignly and in accordance with the rule of law - without external pressure.

Following a meeting between Trump and Netanyahu, the latter's entourage rejected speculation that the prime minister had initiated Trump's proposal. Show more

A verbal attack by US President Donald Trump against Israeli President Izchak Herzog is causing tensions in Israel.

Trump told reporters at the White House that Herzog should be "ashamed" because he has not yet pardoned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been accused of corruption. After all, the head of government had achieved extraordinary things in times of war, the US President explained.

Clarification from the President's Office

The Israeli president's office then clarified that, contrary to what Trump had claimed, Herzog had not yet made a decision on the pardon issue. The application, which Netanyahu had submitted in November, was still being examined by the Ministry of Justice in accordance with established procedures.

Emphasis on the rule of law and sovereignty

Only once this process has been completed will the President consider the request "in accordance with the law, in the best interests of the State of Israel, guided by his conscience and without any external or internal pressure", the statement continued. Herzog deeply appreciates Trump for his support of the Jewish state. However, Israel is a sovereign state that is governed according to the rule of law.

Speculation after Trump-Netanyahu meeting

Shortly before Trump's attack on Herzog, the US President had met Netanyahu at the White House. According to media reports, Herzog's office has therefore demanded explanations as to whether Netanyahu encouraged Trump to make his comments against the Israeli president.

Denial from Netanyahu's circle

According to sources close to Netanyahu, Trump's demand for a pardon was made solely on the initiative of the US president himself. "The Prime Minister found out about it from the media and knew nothing about it in advance," it continued.

Netanyahu had officially asked Herzog for a pardon in a letter. It is unclear when the president will make a decision on this. The head of government has been on trial for corruption for more than five years. He has been charged with fraud, breach of trust and bribery. Trump has repeatedly called on Herzog to pardon Netanyahu.