Donald Trump is furious with Great Britain. Keystone/AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Donald Trump has sharply criticized the British decision to return the Chagos Islands to Mauritius - even though he once supported it himself. His rhetoric shows: The geopolitical pressure in the Indian Ocean is increasing.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Trump sharply criticizes Great Britain for the planned return of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, although the USA had previously supported the deal.

In his criticism, Trump ignores the treaty-based exemption for the strategically important military island of Diego Garcia, which remains under British control.

British-American relations are showing cracks, but US House Speaker Johnson is trying to diplomatically cushion Trump's statements and strengthen the partnership. Show more

US President Donald Trump accuses London of "great stupidity" - because of an agreement he once thought was good. What is behind the decision regarding the Chagos Islands?

In the midst of the Greenland crisis, US President Donald Trump has attacked NATO partner Great Britain for a strategic decision in the Indian Ocean. The return of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, which was agreed after lengthy negotiations, was "an act of great stupidity", Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. It is also "yet another" reason why Greenland must be handed over to the USA.

Shockingly, our “brilliant” NATO Ally, the United Kingdom, is currently planning to give away the Island of Diego Garcia, the site of a vital U.S. Military Base, to Mauritius, and to do so FOR NO REASON WHATSOEVER. There is no doubt that China and Russia have noticed this act of… — Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) January 20, 2026

The British announced the Chagos decision in May 2025. However, an exception applies to the island of Diego Garcia, which is crucial for Trump and is home to a military base used jointly by the UK and the USA. Despite Mauritius' sovereignty, the island is to remain under British control for at least another 99 years. The British are paying a billion-euro sum for this.

U-turn by Trump

The US government had expressly welcomed the deal last year - including Trump himself, according to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at the time that Trump had expressed his "support for this monumental achievement".

BREAKING:



Trump says he’s against the UK’s plans of transferring sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius pic.twitter.com/VE8i0qJ3iy — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 20, 2026

Now the US President wrote on Truth Social, without the context of the lease agreement, that the UK was planning to hand over the island of Diego Garcia to Mauritius. There was "no doubt" that China and Russia had noticed this "act of total weakness". The US President cited a suspected threat from these two states as the main reason why the USA should own Greenland, which belongs to the Kingdom of Denmark.

US President Johnson wants to calm the waters

The Chagos Islands are located in the middle of the Indian Ocean. Starmer had described the location of the military base as being of "utmost importance to Great Britain". The base is one of the most important contributions the country makes to the security partnership with the USA. In the UK, Trump's latest criticism is also seen as a sign of deteriorating relations between the US President and the British Prime Minister.

The Republican leader of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, attempted to counter this during a speech in the British parliament. He had spoken to Trump at length yesterday and told him that he would calm the waters, Johnson said in his speech to MPs from both chambers in London. "We have always been able to resolve our differences calmly and amicably. We will continue to do so and I want to assure you that this remains the case," said Johnson.