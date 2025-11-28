Former vice presidential candidate Tim Walz has been insulted by Donald Trump. (archive picture) Bild: dpa

Donald Trump has attacked Tim Walz on Truth Social. The Minnesota governor responded promptly - and suggests Trump's mental health is impaired.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Donald Trump has sharply insulted the governor of the US state of Minnesota.

The Democrat responded by demanding the publication of the president's MRI findings.

Walz is thus indirectly questioning Trump's mental health.

The background to the exchange of blows is the assassination attempt on National Guardsmen in Washington. Show more

The governor of the US state of Minnesota has reacted sharply to a verbal attack by US President Donald Trump. On Platform X, Democrat Tim Walz called for the Republican's MRI findings to be disclosed - indirectly questioning Trump's mental fitness.

MRI is the abbreviation for magnetic resonance imaging. It provides images of the inside of the body. It can detect joint damage, heart attacks or tumors, for example.

At the end of October, Trump declared that he had undergone an MRI scan. The results were "perfect", said the 79-year-old president. However, they were not published, which fueled speculation about what could be seen on the scans.

Trump calls for "reverse migration"

The dispute between Walz and Trump was triggered by a tirade by the US President on his Truth Social platform. In it, he attacked people from "third world countries" living in the USA, accused them of criminality and insulted Walz.

Trump referred to the former vice-presidential candidate alongside Kamala Harris as "seriously retarded". The term is considered discriminatory towards people with disabilities. The term "third world" is also considered outdated.

In his remarks, Trump also spoke of the need for "reverse migration". This generally means that a large number of people of foreign origin should leave the respective country, even under duress.

Release the MRI results. https://t.co/v5iTvLwER9 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) November 28, 2025

Government reacts harshly to attack in Washington

The background to the exchange of blows is the attack on two National Guardsmen in the capital Washington. One soldier has died and the other is seriously injured in hospital.

In the wake of the attack, the Trump administration announced tough measures against people from Afghanistan - the country of origin of the alleged perpetrator. Comprehensive checks of Afghan refugees in the USA are planned. People from other countries, especially those with ongoing conflicts, also came under scrutiny.

Human rights organizations urgently warned against instrumentalizing the act of an individual and discrediting entire population groups.

Why Trump is targeting Minnesota

Trump had already announced before the attack in Washington that he would end a program for the temporary protection of refugees from Somalia.

Minnesota is home to a large Somali diaspora. In his barrage of posts, Trump attacked Governor Walz as well as Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who is of Somali descent, with discriminatory rhetoric. The 43-year-old represents a constituency in Minnesota.