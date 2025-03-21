US President Donald Trump presents the new F-47 fighter jet. Bild: dpa

Secretly tested, now unveiled: US President Trump announces a new fighter jet. Boeing secures the defense contract. Many details remain secret - but the promises are big.

US President Donald Trump announces the construction of a new type of fighter jet.

The US aircraft manufacturer Boeing has received the order for the F-47.

The F-47 fighter jet will be "the most advanced, capable and lethal aircraft ever", says Trump. Show more

US President Donald Trump launches the construction of a new type of fighter jet. "Nothing in the world even comes close," said the Republican in the White House. The US aircraft manufacturer Boeing has been awarded the contract for this sixth-generation fighter jet. A fleet is to be built in the coming years, Trump said.

The F-22 and F-35 are currently the most modern operational fighter jets in the USA and belong to the fifth generation. The F-22 is no longer in production, but is still in service with the Air Force.

The award decision is a victory for the economically ailing Boeing Group. The F-35 jets are produced by rival defense contractor Lockheed Martin.

The new fighter jet is to bear the name F-47. Trump is the 45th and 47th President of the USA. The F-47 fighter jet will be "the most advanced, most capable and most lethal aircraft ever", said Trump. A prototype of the aircraft has been "secretly in the air" for almost five years.

Sales abroad are also an option, Trump said. "Our allies are calling all the time." In Europe, however, there are currently concerns about the procurement of US fighter jets. It is feared that the USA could remotely paralyze weapons systems such as fighter jets supplied to NATO partners in the event of disagreements or conflicts.

Portugal has already refrained from purchasing the F-35 for this reason, but for Air Force Chief Peter Merz this is out of the question. "There is a war going on in Europe, and Switzerland must strengthen the army's defense capability again." Questioning the F-35 now would be "negligent".