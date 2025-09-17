When the attacks of September 11, 2001 shook the USA, the country moved closer together. The assassination of Charlie Kirk has had the exact opposite effect: Society is becoming even more divided, politics more brutalized. Donald Trump has nothing to counter this.

"How do we fix this country? How do we get back together?" Ainsley Earhardt asks Donald Trump on "Fox & Friends" when the president addresses the Charlie Kirk assassination on TV for the first time on September 12.

"I'm going to tell you something that's going to get me in trouble, but I don't give a damn," the 79-year-old replies. For Trump, uniting the nation after the senseless murder of the conservative influencer is not a priority: he blows the whistle on the "radical left" without taking into account the recent attacks from the right.

The message is getting through: "We are at war," says prominent right-wing presenter Alex Jones. "Charlie Kirk is a victim of war," confirms MAGA thought leader Steve Bannon. "They're at war with us - whether you accept it or not," agrees "Fox News" man Jesse Watters. "What are you going to do about it?"

Alex Jones: "We're in a war."



Steve Bannon: "Charlie Kirk is a casualty of war."



Kirk's alleged murderer may have been caught and is behind bars, but the "war" has apparently only just begun.

Casualties are mainly on the left: while Watters lies with impunity on "Fox News" that a "trans shooter" pulled the trigger, MSNBC commentator Matthew Dowd celebrates because he said that Kirk's "hateful words" led to a "hateful act".

Nervous: US media under pressure

Dowd loses his job over on-air statement. Karen Attiah is fired from the "Washington Post" because she wrote on social media about "white America", which "won't do what it takes to get rid of guns in the country".

Political violence in the US by ideology.

From the Economist :https://t.co/HEhNA5uV5C

This was reported by the "New York Times", which in turn is now facing a lawsuit from Donald Trump: Because it is a "mouthpiece of the radical left-wing Democratic Party", the US President is demanding 15 billion dollars. The New Yorker announces further lawsuits against the broadcasters ABC and CBS.

However, it is not only the press that is in the right-wing spotlight following the murder of Charlie Kirk. In Florida, where Trump wants to bring his media lawsuits, teachers and politicians are also in a difficult situation. For example, a school employee in Miami had to resign because of a social media post.

Statements with far-reaching consequences

"He died. Now, ironically, he spoke out in favor of gun ownership. Karma," the man wrote. A local councillor is also caught in the crossfire over a post. It reads: "Charlie Kirk is a fitting sacrifice for our masters: [the gun brand] Smith and Wesson. Hallowed be their names."

A University of Miami neurologist is fired for denouncing the suffering in Palestine on Instagram. Kirk had supported Israel's course and his death was revenge for this, the Miami Herald describes the case. A professor of art history at Florida Atlantic University is also suspended for the time being because of a critical Kirk post.

Action is also taken at federal level: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth writes just two days after Kirk's death about joyful or critical remarks about the assassination victim: "We are following all these incidents very closely and will deal with them immediately. Totally unacceptable."

Miller wants to "smash" violent leftists

Stephen Miller has also caught hunting fever. "The last message Charlie Kirk gave me was that we need to smash and fight the radical left-wing organizations in this country that are fomenting violence, and we will," says Trump's chief of staff and shadow minister for the security services.

And, "Federal employees, bureaucrats, teachers, professors, nurses - people who celebrate and cheer the murder of Charlie Kirk! There is a domestic terrorist movement growing in this country."

Donald Trump has already picked up the ball: He is considering declaring Antifa a terrorist organization. "Antifa is terrible," he says according to CNN - and probably has other organizations in his sights: "There are other groups."

Vendetta

Like Miller, Trump is also talking about using the RICO laws, which were invented in 1970 to combat organized crime. "A lot of the people who are traditionally said to be on the left - they're already under investigation."

Trump: " They're already under major investigation, a lot of the people that you would traditionally say are on the Left. They're already under investigation."



Vice President JD Vance, meanwhile, runs through an episode of the slain Charlie Kirk show, saying he doesn't want to restrict free speech, but does want to crack down on those who "incite, promote and participate" in violence. Many Democrats would condemn the assassination, but there is a "growing and powerful minority on the far left", the New York Times quotes him as saying.

If we want to stop political violence like what happened to Charlie Kirk, we have to be honest about the people who are celebrating it and the people who are financing it.



Miller also has his say in the show. He puts it this way: "With God as my witness, we will use all the resources of the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security and the entire government to identify, disrupt, eliminate and destroy this network."

Political brutalization

The murder of Kirk is outright wrong and unworthy of a pluralistic society, but for Trump it is apparently above all a reason to use state resources against opponents. He shares a video promoting a petition for the Charlie Kirk Act, which aims to make the media pay heavily for false statements.

Q: My condolences on the loss of your friend Charlie Kirk. How are you holding up? TRUMP: I think very good. And by the way, right there you see all the trucks. They just started construction of the new ballroom for the White House, which is something they've been trying to get for about 150 years.



Trump also announces investigations into billionaire George Soros, who "should be in jail". The billionaire is a "bad guy": he accuses him of "agitation". What the president and his ministers say is heard at grassroots level.

It is a time of political brutalization in the USA: In Wisconsin, Republican congressman Derrick Van Orden writes on social media that the Democrats are "domestic terrorists", calls for a "second civil war" and allegedly calls on his listeners to take firm action against Democrats and members of the press.

"The problem is big"

The war rhetoric is not helping anyone in the divided United States, but there is no end in sight. The calm voices are drowned out by the loud calls for the death penalty, blame and retribution. "These are not the attacks of September 11, when the country came together," explains Ian Bremmer.

"The attack will make things much, much worse in a deeply dysfunctional and increasingly illegitimate political system," warns the political scientist. "The problem is huge, and we need to talk about it clearly if we want to have a chance of leaving the downward spiral."

The 55-year-old calls on his fellow countrymen: "Americans, we must learn to learn from those with whom we disagree and not demonize them. The United States must also learn from countries. The United States is the strongest economy in the world. Europe needs to learn competitiveness from the United States, but the United States needs to learn from other countries about representative democracy, civil society, about respect, about compassion, about leadership."