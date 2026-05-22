US President Donald Trump's poll ratings are in the basement. Bild: Jacquelyn Martin/AP/dpa

New polls deliver sobering results for Donald Trump. The president has set no fewer than five negative records - dissatisfaction in his own camp could be his downfall.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump continues to suffer losses in the latest polls.

Four polls have been published within a week. Across these, the incumbent US president has broken five negative records.

Even among his own supporters, the Republican is losing popularity.

The voters surveyed are particularly dissatisfied with the president's economic policy. Show more

Donald Trump has now been in office as US President for almost two and a half years. Now, four new polls published within a week give the Republican a poor outlook for the upcoming mid-term elections in November: Spread over four sentiment tests, he sets five negative records at once.

The four separate polls by Fox News, the "New York Times" and Siena, YouGov and "The Economist" as well as AP and NORC confront Trump with dissatisfaction with his economic policy, declining support among his own supporters and the highest disapproval ratings of his presidencies in two of the four polls, among other things. An overview of the five negative records and their significance:

Rejection ratings at record highs

Two of the four polls show the highest disapproval ratings that Trump has ever achieved as president - both during his first term in office from 2017 to 2021 and his second since January 2025 - in the respective surveys. It is worth noting that the liberal New York Times newspaper and the conservative Fox News channel, which commissioned the two polls, are diametrically opposed on the political spectrum.

In the poll conducted by the New York Times in cooperation with the Siena Research Institute, Trump achieved a disapproval rating of 59%. In the Fox News survey, the figure is even higher at 61%. Only 39% of the 1002 registered voters surveyed were satisfied with the president's work.

Trump loses approval within his own party

The "Fox News" poll contains a second negative record that should be of particular concern to the president: his approval rating among voters registered as Republicans is at its lowest level since the start of his second term in office. While low ratings among Democrats and independent voters are to be expected, cracks in his own base are becoming apparent here.

This is also remarkable because Trump, despite being one of the most controversial politicians of recent decades, has so far been able to rely on consistently stable figures in his second term, at least within his own party. Conservative political scientist Daron Shaw, who together with his liberal colleague Chris Anderson is responsible for conducting the Fox Poll, sees an exodus of "Republicans outside the MAGA camp as well as other important groups of voters".

Economy turns out to be Trump's Achilles' heel

Two of the five negative milestones that Trump has reached in the polls revolve around his economic policy. Trump's rejection rate is increasing ever faster here. While 56% of respondents to the Fox News poll expressed dissatisfaction in May 2025, this figure had risen to 66% by April 2026. One month later, the figure has risen further - to 71%, which is higher than ever before.

Here, too, the break with his own base is revealed in detail: at 51%, it is even a narrow majority of Republicans who view Trump's handling of inflation negatively. In the survey conducted by the AP news agency with the NORC Institute at the University of Chicago, Trump's economic policy in general received the highest disapproval rating ever recorded.

Millennials turn away even more than other age groups

Donald Trump has alienated one generation in particular in a short space of time: adults aged 30 to 44. According to the survey conducted jointly with the data analysis company YouGov by "The Economist" magazine, Trump's approval ratings among millennials have fallen to 28%, while the disapproval rate now stands at 62%.

As recently as May 2026, approval was at 33%, while disapproval has risen by two percentage points from the previous 60%. The analysts at Newsweek interpret this trend as a sign that the president is still unable to reach this already difficult age group.

How the White House is reacting

These current poll results do not bode well for the upcoming mid-term elections. Although losses for the ruling party in mid-term elections are historically common, a particularly heavy defeat could still prove to be a game-changer. And such a battered president is particularly susceptible to this.

The White House's reaction to the latest polls, which is aimed at damage limitation, is correspondingly derogatory. According to spokesman Kush Desai, it is merely a "snapshot" rather than a long-term trend. Trump's economic agenda will soon take effect and Congress will pass his healthcare and housing bills. "The best is yet to come in Trump's term," says Desai.