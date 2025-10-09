The two men look almost identical - coincidence? Screenshot X

Fox News presenter Jesse Watters causes a stir with an interview about an alleged Antifa dropout. Internet users are convinced: the masked "whistleblower" is no stranger.

Sven Ziegler

In "Jesse Watters Primetime", a masked man named "Eric" appeared as an alleged ex-Antifa.

But viewers think the man is Ramon "Mundo" Mendoza - a former Mexican Mafia insider whom Watters interviewed in 2023.

Side-by-side clips are circulating on X; several users and commentators say the voice and appearance are "strikingly similar". Show more

Fox News presenter Jesse Watters has been criticized after a masked "antifa whistleblower" appeared on his show posing as a former left-wing extremist. The man, who was only introduced as "Eric" on the show, said that he had been involved in the radical Antifa movement for years and now wanted to reveal "the truth" about its structures.

However, shortly after the episode aired , attentive viewers noticed a striking resemblance between Eric and another Watters guest from the past. As the US portal Mediaite reported, the man strongly resembled Ramon "Mundo" Mendoza, an alleged ex-gangster of the Mexican Mafia, whom Watters had interviewed on his show in 2023.

The suspicion triggered a wave of comments on social networks. The watchdog account Decoding Fox News published a comparison video on X (formerly Twitter) in which both men can be seen side by side - and the reactions were not long in coming.

Last week Jesse Watters spoke to man named Eric who claimed he was formerly a member of antifa. Two years ago Watters interviewed Ramon "Mundo" Mendoza, a former Mexican Mafia member. Some folks thought the men looked similar. This is a side by side comparison. 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/fr5PcDxDZt — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) October 6, 2025

"Looks pretty much like the same guy," wrote journalist David Pugliese. Another user commented sarcastically: "Clearly the same guy - just should have worked on the eyebrows a bit."

Other observers were also stunned. "If Anderson Cooper did something like this, Republicans would immediately call for his resignation," another comment read.

Voice, accent and movement are almost identical

Even well-known political commentators chimed in. Sam Seder, host of the progressive US show The Majority Report, said: "The very idea of someone from the Mexican Mafia showing up at Jesse Watters' house is absurd. But to think that an Antifa member would turn to Fox News, of all places, to tell his story - that's just preposterous."

Several users emphasized that the voice, accent and movements were almost identical. "It's clearly the same person," wrote one user. "He talks the same, he moves the same, he sounds the same. Fox should be ashamed of himself."

I don't know if 'Antifa Eric' is the same guy as 'Mafia Mundo', but it's weird that @JesseBWatters complains about masks and anonymous sources while he invites a cadre of sketchy masked men who might be the same person on his TV show https://t.co/c5VFkRBcpR pic.twitter.com/iIdPZAFbT8 — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) October 6, 2025

Others went further and speculated that the masked guest could be a completely different celebrity - such as former Navy SEAL Robert J. O'Neill, who claims to have killed Osama bin Laden. The names of actor Michael Rapaport and wrestler Jon Moxley also appeared - albeit without any evidence.

Some viewers also criticized the obvious contradiction between Watters' rhetoric and his practice. "Jesse Watters constantly complains about anonymous sources and masked activists," wrote one user, "but he himself invites masked men on his show who aren't even identified for sure."