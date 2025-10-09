Fox News presenter Jesse Watters has been criticized after a masked "antifa whistleblower" appeared on his show posing as a former left-wing extremist. The man, who was only introduced as "Eric" on the show, said that he had been involved in the radical Antifa movement for years and now wanted to reveal "the truth" about its structures.
The suspicion triggered a wave of comments on social networks. The watchdog account Decoding Fox News published a comparison video on X (formerly Twitter) in which both men can be seen side by side - and the reactions were not long in coming.
Last week Jesse Watters spoke to man named Eric who claimed he was formerly a member of antifa. Two years ago Watters interviewed Ramon "Mundo" Mendoza, a former Mexican Mafia member. Some folks thought the men looked similar. This is a side by side comparison. 🤷♀️ pic.twitter.com/fr5PcDxDZt
"Looks pretty much like the same guy," wrote journalist David Pugliese. Another user commented sarcastically: "Clearly the same guy - just should have worked on the eyebrows a bit."
Other observers were also stunned. "If Anderson Cooper did something like this, Republicans would immediately call for his resignation," another comment read.
Voice, accent and movement are almost identical
Even well-known political commentators chimed in. Sam Seder, host of the progressive US show The Majority Report, said: "The very idea of someone from the Mexican Mafia showing up at Jesse Watters' house is absurd. But to think that an Antifa member would turn to Fox News, of all places, to tell his story - that's just preposterous."
Several users emphasized that the voice, accent and movements were almost identical. "It's clearly the same person," wrote one user. "He talks the same, he moves the same, he sounds the same. Fox should be ashamed of himself."
Others went further and speculated that the masked guest could be a completely different celebrity - such as former Navy SEAL Robert J. O'Neill, who claims to have killed Osama bin Laden. The names of actor Michael Rapaport and wrestler Jon Moxley also appeared - albeit without any evidence.
Some viewers also criticized the obvious contradiction between Watters' rhetoric and his practice. "Jesse Watters constantly complains about anonymous sources and masked activists," wrote one user, "but he himself invites masked men on his show who aren't even identified for sure."