US President Trump, who said he wanted to avoid wars, is now calling for an overthrow in Iran. He is dropping bombs on the country, while Washington promises the Iranians freedom.

Gabriela Beck

The major military attack on Iran by the USA and Israel marks a clear strategic shift by President Donald Trump. While Trump had long emphasized that he primarily wanted to curb Iran's nuclear programme, he now openly called for the overthrow of the leadership in Tehran. In a video address, he called on the population to "take over their government" after the end of the attacks - an explicit call for regime change.

According to Washington, the operation, which was carried out jointly with Israel, was directed against military and state facilities as well as missile programs.

Trump, who for weeks had publicly hinted at a more limited goal - forcing an agreement with Iran to end its nuclear program - now declared that Iranian missiles would be "obliterated" and that the US would "destroy" the Iranian navy.

Although he never completely ruled out regime change, it was only with the attack that it was declared an open political goal.

Trump previously criticized US interventions in the Middle East

Trump received support from opposition figures in exile. Reza Pahlavi, son of the Shah who was overthrown in 1979, called on Iranians to prepare for a change of power and announced coordinated protests.

The course contrasts with Trump's earlier criticism of US interventions in the Middle East. He has repeatedly condemned attempts by previous governments to politically reorganize states such as Iraq or Afghanistan.

Critics warn of the consequences of further escalation. They fear an all-out war that could affect civilians and destabilize the region. At the same time, it remains unclear whether military pressure can actually lead to the overthrow of the Iranian leadership.

The attack comes against the backdrop of failed nuclear negotiations, growing regional tensions and domestic political unrest in Iran. Observers see this as the riskiest foreign policy move by the USA in years.

